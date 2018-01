Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss John Cryan's signal that 'normal' bonuses and pay rises are back at Deutsche Bank, the introduction of Mifid II regulations this week and why weatlh managers are directing greater attention towards female clients. With special guest Kendra Thompson of Accenture.

