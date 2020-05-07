Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump is weighing up more aggressive economic measures against China, The European Central Bank is expected to resist recent pressure from Germany’s constitutional court over its bond-buying programme, and first-quarter results from Lyftshowed promising signals for the company’s target of profitability until the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, Airbnb was expected to make its stock market debut this year. The FT’s San Francisco correspondent, Dave Lee, will tell us how it is thinking about the future as the travel industry deals with the upheaval from the virus.





To get free access to the FT’s Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for 30 days, visit ft.com/newsbriefingcovid.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.