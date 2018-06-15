The chief executive of UK rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway has resigned following widespread customer complaints over service disruptions since the chaotic introduction of a new timetable.

GTR boss Charles Horton acknowledged that “passengers have been hugely frustrated at the significant disruption caused by the introduction of new timetables”, adding that “it is the right time to hand leadership of GTR to a new pair of hands”.

GTR, which runs the Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express airport services, is a subsidiary of Govia, which is a joint venture between the Go-Ahead Group and French company Keolis.

The new timetable was intended to add 400 trains to the GTR network, increasing capacity through central London by 50,000.

But in its first few days from May 20, Network Rail said 5 per cent of the 2,000 daily services on the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern lines had been cancelled and about 18 per cent delayed. This amounted to almost 500 trains each day.

This has fallen to 5 per cent of trains being delayed or cancelled, but angry customers have continued to complain about the sustained disruption to services.

Analysts were sceptical that Mr Horton’s resignation would make the problem any better. Anand Date, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said: “It’s bigger than one man. I doubt he has made any specific mistakes, but there are staff issues, Network Rail issues, those are not going to get resolved overnight by a new MD.”

Charles Horton, pictured at London's Victoria station in 2016, said it was the 'right time to hand leadership of GTR to a new pair of hands' © PA

Network Rail owns and manages the UK’s rail infrastructure, and has been criticised by transport secretary Chris Grayling for its role in the timetable failures. Network Rail’s chairman, Peter Hendy, confirmed on Friday that neither the outgoing chief executive, Mark Carne, nor the chief financial officer, Jeremy Westlake, would receive bonuses for the past year.

But an industry observer said Mr Horton’s resignation indicated that GTR felt it had “some significant role” in the timetabling trouble. Mr Horton had been in the job since September 2014, and had previously been managing director of Southeastern rail company.

Mr Horton, who will stay in post until a new temporary timetable has been drawn up, is due to appear at a transport select committee hearing on Monday into the rail timetable changes. The committee has been told that he will still appear.

Lilian Greenwood MP, chair of the committee, said: “This resignation might satisfy some as the price exacted for the shambolic train timetabling we’ve just experienced. But rail passengers who have suffered the costs in real terms are entitled to a full explanation.”

GTR declined to comment about whether Mr Horton would receive a pay-off.

The Thameslink disruption is only the latest problem for GTR. Southern has experienced 40 days of industrial action over two years because of a dispute between the company and the RMT union about having trains where drivers operated the doors, instead of a second staff member. The industrial action is now running into its third year.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Mr Horton may now have gone but the rotten franchise he was steering remains in place and no change at the top will alter that. This whole basket-case operation is a failure on every level.”

He again called for the franchise’s renationalisation.

In late May, Go-Ahead said it would deliver full-year results that were slightly ahead of investors’ expectations, despite the unfolding schedule problems. In its half-year results, total revenue grew 6.6 per cent to £1.8bn. Full-year results are due on September 6.

David Brown, group chief executive of Go-Ahead, thanked Mr Horton and said: “We are committed to working with the Department for Transport and Network Rail to address recent problems and to deliver a reliable, punctual service for passengers.”