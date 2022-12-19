HTSI style director Isabelle Kountoure

Being from Athens, I am lucky to be able to go back there often and my family home is my second home. With much of my wardrobe there already, my packing essentials for this trip will really be just the bits I cannot live without during these dark winter months.

Dr Barbara Sturm face mask

Dr Barbara Sturm Face Mask, £95

My skin gets very dry over winter, so I’ve started switching out my night cream for this intensive treatment every other day. I love that it doesn’t feel greasy or heavy like other masks I’ve tried; if I know I have a flight to catch I might even put it on in the morning instead of a day cream. £95, drsturm.com

Wardrobe.NYC cotton trench coat

Wardrobe.NYC cotton trench coat, £1,125

Athens in winter is sunny but chilly, and often a little rain will appear out of nowhere, so packing my black trench is a must. The great thing about it is that it can be worn casually for daytime outings but is chic enough for the evening too. £1,125, wardrobe.nyc

The Nue Co Mood capsules and Defence Drops

The Nue Co Mood capsules, £30

I always struggle in the winter months (I’m a spring baby, after all) and have tried many different supplements but none have given me the boost of B12 and D that I need like Mood by The Nue Co. After the first week of taking them I felt the weight of the dark winter days disappear. I’m also obsessed with the immunity-boosting Defence Drops. As I travel so much, I tend to fall sick by this point in the year, but I haven’t since taking this capsule-drops combo, so I’ll be sure to take these with me. The Nue Co Mood capsules, £30; Defence Drops, £25

Hunter Women’s neoprene City Explorer short boots

Hunter Women’s neoprene City Explorer short boots , £165

The city does get rainy in December (see above), and because of the way Athens is built, puddles form everywhere, so I always make sure to pack a pair of boots that are versatile enough for everyday wear but will keep my feet dry on a walk along the beach of the Athens Riviera – such as these chunky ones by Hunter. £165, hunterboots.com

Hermès Plein Air complexion balm

Hermès Plein Air complexion balm, £65

One of my favourite discoveries. I usually don’t like wearing make-up but this is so light – it’s perfect for covering those under-eye dark circles and touching up spots without making you feel like you’re wearing something. And when the sun does come out and I can enjoy a morning coffee on a terrace, I will also be protected thanks to its SPF 30/PA+++. £65, hermes.com

Amen Picasso Naranja Canela scented candle

Amen Picasso Naranja Canela scented candle, £97

I am obsessed with candles – there is something so calming about being at home surrounded by the soothing aroma and light of a scented candle, and the smell of cinnamon from this one brings back childhood memories of my grandma in Athens… Every cake or cookie she made always had a bit of canella in the mix, often with some orange zest too. £97, amencandles.com

Louis Vuitton wool toile dart trousers

Louis Vuitton wool toile dart trousers , £1,400

A pair of trousers I have taken with me everywhere this season are these wide-leg ones by Louis Vuitton. They tick the two-in-one box that is crucial for any constant traveller’s wardrobe: I can dress them down in the day with a simple T-shirt or turtleneck and my biker boots, and pair them with a chic tuxedo blazer and a little heel for the evening and I’m all set – even for a NYE party! Plus they don’t crumple easily so there’s no need for ironing, hence why they’re my best travel companion. £1,400, louisvuitton.com

Alexander app

When travelling, so much time is spent waiting around. My latest go-to app is Alexander – I can listen to real stories and learn something new about people and places, by authors and journalists from all around the world, narrated by actors such as Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin, to John Malkovich and Christina Ricci. I promise you all the tiresome travelling will have gotten a lot sweeter. apps.apple.com