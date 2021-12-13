Nothing feels more celebratory than a pair of sparkling stilettos. Be it a Studio 54-style disco or an at-home celebration for two, the holiday season calls for some party footwear to match – the brighter, the better. (Naysayers need only look to Beyoncé’s recent outing in a pair of crystal monogrammed Gucci legging boots.)

Although the prevailing mood has edged towards comfort, this season has seen plenty of takes on the festive slipper. Some styles worked with embellishments – see Roger Vivier’s velvet Marlène Strass mules, which incorporate a crystal disco ball into the heel, and Saint Laurent’s leather and chain Sue sandals. Others – Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo – riffed on metallics. Wherever you go, party shoes are sure to bolster the Christmas spirit. Here’s our edit of the best.

Amina Muaddi leather and crystal-embellished Gilda 95 sandals, £805, at Browns

Jimmy Choo leather Gaia 140 sandals, £750

Manolo Blahnik nappa-leather Mary-Jane pumps, £695

Saint Laurent leather and chain Sue sandals, £755, matchesfashion.com

Roger Vivier velvet and crystal-embellished Marlène Strass mules, £725

Louis Vuitton leather Silhouette sandals, £825

Christian Louboutin patent-leather and crystal-embellished Goldie Jolie sandals, £945