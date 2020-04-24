Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Emergency measures introduced last month have given companies with final salary-style pension schemes breathing space to pause contributions and suspend transfer activity as they manage the fallout from Covid-19.

Many defined benefit pension schemes were already grappling with funding deficits before the current crisis hit and have been forced to rapidly adapt to new financial pressures.

The FT is hosting a free online webinar on Friday May 1 at 3pm to debate what the market moves and emergency measures mean for employees, trustees and pension scheme members.

Moderated by FT pensions correspondent Josephine Cumbo, the interactive session will enable participants to ask questions and even take part in quick fire opinion polls as the debate progresses.

David Fairs, executive director of regulatory policy with The Pensions Regulator, will reveal how schemes are responding to the new measures as regulators help them navigate a path through choppy waters.

Sir Steve Webb, former pensions minister and partner with actuarial firm Lane Clark & Peacock, will take also part in the hour-long session. Other topics to be explored include how defined contribution schemes and automatic enrolment could be affected.

The webinar is free to attend, but participants must register in advance via FT.com/pensionsevent.