Rogue One: A Star Wars Story review — ‘Gung-ho with gimmicks’

It has happened. After long decades, the Star Wars saga has leapt out of its serial packet. Under Disney’s sway, the interstellar story cycle created by George Lucas will no longer be exclusively sequential — even allowing for a “sequence” that to’d and fro’d with prequels. Now, between further story episodes, we’ll get instalments of “The Star Wars Anthology”: one-off adventures decoupled from the main tale. Starting with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

End of opening crawl. Commence review.

Rejuvenation or just rebranding? Devotees will see the dawn of a new dynamism. Sceptics will suspect another, bigger shake of the marketing strategy. The Lucas roman fleuve has always been trapped in the rhyme between “cereal” and “serial”. It clattered its figurines and gizmoes on to our plates like breakfast toys every year or three. It made addicts shake the packet for more. (What toy might be hiding in the bran dust?) And under the guise of aesthetic nutrition — “Homeric!”, “mythic!”, “archetypal!” cried the converts or the wishful — it was basically sugar and starch from the space kitchen, with a novelty flavouring.

When a novelty loses its novelty, though, expect panic, minor or major, on the factory floor. The new film, directed by the variable Gareth Edwards (Monsters but also Godzilla) from a screenplay by A-list scribes Chris Weitz (Cinderella) and Tony Gilroy (the Bourne series), is at once overwrought with effort and underwrought with imagination. It’s 133 minutes of gung-ho with gimmicks. If you were persuaded that Star Wars was more than that before — that there was some dynastic, even evolutionary complexity in the web of deeds and characters — then without that web Star Wars is just a bunch of hyperkinetic characters running around like spiders without a home.

Felicity Jones is the most watchable of the human arachnids on show this time. She persuades you she’s real and sentient as Jyn Erso, the girl picked by fate to steal the plans to the Death Star, so it can be destroyed by the forces of light. (Date-wise, we’re between Episodes III and IV.) Jyn’s band of helpers, in a story resembling The Guns of Navarone for galaxy-heads, includes a macho pin-up with a Latin accent (Diego Luna, dull), a fastidious, jerky-moving, beanpole-tall robot with an English accent (sounds familiar?), a sight-challenged Oriental fighter-sage (Donnie Yen) and an older, sighted Oriental fighter-sage, played by Jiang Wen. The Chinese Wen — a truly almost legendary star (Red Sorghum) and prizewinning director (Devils on the Doorstep) — lends his brief scenes a presence and weathered gravitas that expose the tinny derivativeness of nearly everything else, Jones apart, within sight and hearing.

Rogue One’s stylistic hallmark is to be plain and noir-ish, modulating into guerrilla chic. Often it looks dingy and cheap. Speed of action ought to compensate. But when the action is standardised chases-through-space, turgid and repetitive, that doesn’t compensate for anything. The story was thought up, we are told, on the basis that if the original 1977 Star Wars was about a boy growing up in freedom but compelled into war, how about the tale of a girl growing up in war who fights to establish freedom?

Yup. That’s Renaissance thinking for you. Take a novelty. Turn it the opposite way to the light. Then let everyone call it “The Star Wars Anthology”, masterwork number one.