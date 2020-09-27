Dior D-Connect trainers, £830 
Raphaëlle Helmore and Clara Baldock

Coach x Basquiat Untitled Car Crash 1980 sweatshirt, £250
Fasano Ceramics plate, £40, interiahysteria.com
Kalmar earrings, £750
Frances Costelloe Faces lampshade, £70
Alexander McQueen cardholder, £130
Sophie Alda jug, £110
Hublot Big Bang e watch, £5,175
Vienso trousers, €155
Solange Azagury-Partridge Scribbles ring, POA
Plan C Pili and Bianca drawing shopper, £550, farfetch.com 
Eduardo Chillida for Nanimarquina Figura Humana 1948 rug, £6,850, conranshop.co.uk
Jaime Hayon for Octaevo vase, €24.50
Studio Erhart Pablo Pure Linen dining set, €180 (for four napkins and four placemats) 
Gaelle Khouri Contortion ring, £2,330
Popsockets Otter + Pop Symmetry Face Off phone case, from £34.99 
Lrnce Afiaa 1 candle holder, €155
Paradise Row bag, £395
