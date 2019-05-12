The Hinduja brothers, whose business interests span banking, energy and IT, have knocked chemicals entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe off his perch at the top of a closely watched list of Britain’s 1,000 richest individuals and families.

Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family are worth £22bn, according to the Sunday Times’ rich list, followed by the Reuben brothers, two leading property investors. David and Simon Reuben have a fortune put at £18.66bn, with Sir Jim taking third place with £18.15bn.

The latest roster of Britain’s richest people comes as some of the ultra-wealthy move assets out of the UK because of concerns over the prospect of a leftwing Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour’s 2017 election manifesto said it planned to increase income tax for people earning more than £80,000 a year, and it is also eyeing other moves that could affect the rich, including a wealth levy to pay for social care.

Mr Corbyn said: “The Sunday Times rich list is a stark reminder of the grotesque inequality that scars our society. Year on year, we see the rich getting richer, while pay for the majority hasn’t risen in a decade and household debt rises.”

He added Labour would “reprogramme” the UK economy, so that it stopped supporting a “tiny few at the top”.

The new roster is a reversal of fortunes from last year, when Sir Jim was named the richest man in Britain, replacing the Hinduja brothers, who dropped to second place.

The Sunday Times lowered its estimate of Sir Jim’s fortune in the latest list after Ineos, the chemicals group in which he has a controlling stake, reported a decline in profits in 2018.

Len Blavatnik, a Ukrainian-born businessman, was fourth on the list with a fortune of £14.37bn.

James Dyson, the leading UK inventor, was fifth with £12.6bn. Mr Dyson announced in January that he was relocating his business headquarters from Britain to Singapore.

Philip Green plunged down the list due to the stresses faced by his high street retail empire.

The controversial tycoon fell to 156th, from joint 66th last year, as the Sunday Times estimated that his Arcadia chain, which owns Topshop, was now worthless.

The newspaper said he was no longer a billionaire and put his wealth at £950m, down from £2bn in 2018.

Valerie Moran became the first black woman to join the list, alongside her husband Noel. The couple own a controlling stake in Prepaid Financial Services, a payments company, and were estimated to be worth £122m.