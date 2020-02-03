Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global warming is set to cause a significant rise in sea levels as the world's polar ice melts. The Netherlands is the best-protected delta in the world, with centuries of experience in holding back the floods. As climate change takes its toll, can Dutch expertise help save the world’s cities that are most at risk? Simon Kuper looked into this question for the FT's weekend magazine and he tells Esther Bintliff what he discovered. Read Simon's magazine article here





Contributors: Simon Kuper, FT columnist, and Esther Bintliff, FT Weekend Magazine deputy editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

