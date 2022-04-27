Women’s style during the British horseracing season always gets a lot of attention, often of the negative kind. At Aintree recently, I did see some riotously dressed — and very undressed — women. But the majority seemed to understand the basics of race-day dressing: posh frock, jumpsuit or trouser suit; fancy shoes; a hat or some kind of hair decoration.

It was the men who had me worried, particularly the younger ones. Everything was too small. There were a lot of shrunken shiny suits; flimsy, too-tight sports jackets; stretchy chino trousers with back pockets distorted by phones and bulky wallets; sockless feet and skimpy brown shoes revealing shocks of white ankle and calf. Very often these garments were topped with a flat tweed cap. The overall effect was the Peaky Blinders on an awayday to the seaside.

Was this problem unique to Aintree? Was I being unfair? “Oh no,” says Christopher Modoo, a menswear stylist and former fashion editor of Thoroughbred Owner & Breeder magazine. “It’s a national embarrassment. The last time I went to Cheltenham, I was shocked by what I was seeing — partly the behaviour, but mostly because of the clothes.”

The widespread casualisation of dress — accelerated by the pandemic — goes some way to explaining this. Many young men have spent their lives in sweatpants, from toddler age onwards, required to brush up for only a handful of events, the main one being the school prom. “There are a lot of young guys at the races who are actually wearing their prom suits,” says Modoo. “That’s because suiting is now a fringe offering. In the 1980s and ’90s, every shop in the high street sold suits, but now streetwear has taken over. The only suits that make money are prom suits, so young guys are wearing those schoolboy outfits to every occasion going forward.”

Suiting is now a fringe offering, leading many young men to wear their prom suits to the races © Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty

But at Aintree even older men were flashing their calves, trouser fabric straining over bulky thighs. “The too-small look has been around for 10 or 15 years. Before that men always wore their suiting too big, now it’s too tight,” says men’s fashion journalist Alfred Tong, the only man of my acquaintance with a personal tailor. “It’s a kind of bastardised Thom Browne meets Hedi Slimane’s Saint Laurent. Topman was pushing it for a long time and it’s still all over the high street.”

So, if you’re a man who wants to break free from the crowd with a fresh race-day look, one that will take you to Royal Ascot in June and to summer weddings and parties in the future, what should you wear and where should you go to find it?

Tong says he would opt for separate tailored pieces in a linen-silk blend: an unstructured blue or Prince of Wales check blazer, worn with trousers in a rich beige — “a slightly wider trouser with a turn-up, worn higher on the waist, with side fasteners, not a belt”. He likes a high-collared shirt, linen safari shirts with two pockets or a collared knit T-shirt.

Rampley & Co Prince of Wales superfine wool jacket, £895, rampleyandco.com Oliver Brown Eaton jacket, £375, oliverbrown.org.uk

He recommends his tailor, Adrian Holdsworth of Volpe Sartoriale, for such pieces. “You’re measured in the UK but it’s all made in Italy. Not cheap but better value than Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Suits are £2,000 as opposed to £6,000.” Button-through shirts in merino wool are £210 (volpesartoriale.com).

Tong is also a fan of the more affordable Oliver Brown. “It’s classy Sloane stuff, not too frumpy or dowdy. They offer a lot of summer tailoring.” The Oliver Brown Eaton jacket in honey-coloured double-check linen is £375 (oliverbrown.org.uk). There is also a hire service for Royal Ascot morning wear and top hats.

M&S pure linen polka-dot pocket square, £12.50, marksandspencer.com Hermès colourful Jump tie, £180, hermes.com

Catherine Hayward, a fashion editor and stylist to celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch and Cillian Murphy, is enthusiastic about Favourbrook, an official licensee of Royal Ascot and as such well acquainted with the occasion’s dress codes — the brand won’t let you make a sartorial clanger. For more experimental and cool tailoring with lots of colour, she suggests Drake’s, which has stores in London, New York, Tokyo and Seoul.

For men who want to buy one thing that will see them through different summer occasions this year and beyond, she advises a lightweight, navy-blue, single-breasted suit — whether from Savile Row or the high street. “A common misconception among men is that a suit is going to be hot, but that’s not the case with a lighter-weight wool, especially a merino. And a high-twist wool won’t crease either,” she says. “Check whether it’s lined, half-lined or not lined at all.” The less lining it has, the cooler a suit will be.

The shorter trouser is still the trendy cut. “If you’ve got nice brown ankles, show them off. If not, wear a thin sock. When I’m styling for the red carpet I go to Marks and Spencer and buy packs of thin ribbed lambswool or cotton. Get ones that go right up to the knee so there’s no gap.” A three-pack of the brand’s lambswool smart socks is £15 (marksandspencer.com).

Worry the short cut isn’t flattering to your build? A longer length is not illegal. “You just don’t want lots of fabric pooling around your shoe. It should rest on the shoe or have a slight, gentle break,” says Hayward.

Stylist Modoo encourages men to go beyond their usual suit and enjoy the opportunity of dressing differently; he likes to rise to a racing occasion with tweed. He recommends Oliver Brown and Alan Paine, the country outfitter, where tweed blazers are priced at around £300 (alanpaine.co.uk). For more relaxed Italian-style blazers, he suggests Rampley & Co (rampleyandco.com).

“You’re not going to the office, you’re not appearing in court,” he says. “It’s the chance to wear something you don’t wear every day.”

