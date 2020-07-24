Goldman is pointing to second quarter results in a pitch to the Fed for relief on capital requirements
Goldman Sachs is pointing to its strong second quarter results in a pitch to the Federal Reserve for relief on its capital requirements, Intel shares dropped after the company said it was pushing back the launch of its next generation of chips, and as US lawmakers wrangle over the next economic stimulus package the US jobs recovery appears to be stalling. Plus, the search for oil can cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The FT’s senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval, explains why the industry is scaling back.
Goldman touts ‘countercyclical’ trading in pitch for capital relief
ft.com/content/91b19416-6f3b-4e67-a309-857a61c6d494?
US labour market recovery appears to stall amid stimulus talks
https://www.ft.com/content/c9290574-ceef-4638-baf1-d27323992129
Intel warns of delays to next generation chips
ft.com/content/29e02e4f-df7f-49d7-8f94-00a5af481909?
The last frontier: oil industry scales back exploration
https://www.ft.com/content/85afd43a-cb3d-4e82-88b7-1f3a77dc2acb
