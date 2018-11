Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chipmaker Qualcomm warns investors that slower Chinese demand and a feud with Apple over its chips will weigh on the December quarter results, the EU calls for regulators to investigate data brokers and Goldman Sachs promotes its most diverse class of partners. Plus, why the investigation into US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign's ties to Russia might be in danger.