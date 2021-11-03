What’s it like to be smarter than almost anyone you ever meet? That’s the fate that the God in which he only occasionally believed had in store for John von Neumann, and it made for a brilliant, agonising life.

A mathematical genius, key to the development of the computer, cold war nuclear strategy, nanotechnology and much else, von Neumann was one of the generation of spectacular Hungarian Jews who came of age early in the last century, as the Habsburg empire finally stopped blocking opportunities for its Jewish subjects.

By 1914, perhaps half the doctors and lawyers in Budapest were Jewish — yet the empire’s population was easily led to turn against them. The anti-Semitic mayor of Vienna, Karl Lueger, an inspiration to the young Adolf Hitler, famously called the empire’s dual capital “Judapest”.

This mix of hope and apprehension has often propelled minorities forward. Combined with an encouraging family, and immense luck in the genetic lottery — even von Neumann’s Nobel-winning colleagues recognised him as brighter than any of them — it led to astonishing work.

His distinctive approach was to see the underlying hidden structure of complex entities — and to do so almost instantly, in a way that awed even his most eminent colleagues. This is the story that science writer Ananyo Bhattacharya tells with great deftness in The Man from the Future, giving von Neumann his rightful place among such better-known giants as Albert Einstein or J Robert Oppenheimer.

By his early twenties, working mostly in Germany, the jokey, often easy-going von Neumann had helped rebuild the foundations of mathematics in a way that led neatly to the creation of computers. He had also seen into the mathematical heart of quantum mechanics — that subtle, far from intuitive account of the ultra-small world within atoms — developing concepts without which our 21st century’s internet economy would never have arisen.

As the European world that he loved began to collapse with the rise of fascism, he made it across the Atlantic, a star of the Princeton Institute of Advanced Studies alongside Einstein, albeit a generation younger. While the two men had some similarities — both enjoyed telling Jewish jokes — von Neumann loved money and association with powerful establishment figures: something that Einstein found ridiculous.

He latched on to the most conservative parts of the US establishment, at one point proposing an atomic bomb attack on the USSR

There were expensive dinner parties where von Neumann made blue-collar New Jersey men dress up as ornately as European house staff; a constant weary disparagement of ordinary Americans, or anyone not from wealthy families. Even the way he insisted on people using the “von” in his name — a self-chosen Germanisation of the ennoblement the Austro-Hungarian emperor had bestowed upon his economist father in 1913 — struck Einstein as weak; a mark of not being truly oneself.

Von Neumann had Anglicised his first name from the Hungarian Jancsi, and could easily have changed the rest of his name to “Newman”. Yet keeping the “von” as well as the old spelling, he was clutching at a now-vanished empire whose subjects and new leaders had long since turned against him.

A montage of name badges of members of the 1940s Manhattan Project. John von Neumann is in the third row, fifth from left © Alamy stock photo

This attachment to power became more significant as the years went by. Von Neumann was central to the 1940s Manhattan Project, especially in designing the plutonium bomb. After the second world war, he latched on to the most conservative parts of the US establishment, at one point proposing a large-scale atomic bomb attack on the Soviet Union well before it had its own nuclear weapons. If untold numbers of Soviet civilians died, his logic showed that could be dismissed as unimportant by contrast with the greater number of westerners who would be “saved” by averting a full-scale nuclear war.

In 1955 he developed cancer, possibly from his exposure to radiation. He was terrified, but even so his daughter Marina confronted him: “I once asked him, when he knew he was dying, and was very upset, that ‘you contemplate with equanimity eliminating millions of people, yet you cannot deal with your own death.’ And he said, ‘That’s entirely different’.”

By the end, his intellect fading, he was reduced to asking Marina to test him on basic arithmetic such as 4 + 7. “I did this for a few minutes, and then I couldn’t take it any more; I left the room in tears.” He died, age 53, in 1957.

Bhattacharya tells the story tremendously well, situating von Neumann’s work — in fields from quantum mechanics to game theory to cellular automata — as comfortably as I’ve ever seen it done. He’s also good at deadpan humour. When he mentions that von Neumann met his future wife Mariette at a birthday party, he notes that she later came to share his taste for fast cars “but her chosen mode of transport that day was a tricycle. She was two and a half.”

The last word? When I was a student, I had the honour of spending an afternoon with von Neumann’s best friend from 1910s Budapest, the Nobel laureate Eugene Wigner. What you had to remember about Johnny, he said, was that he was like a man investigating a rifle: brilliant, fascinated, discovering exactly how its trigger mechanism worked, and coming up with ingenious ways to improve it.

I still remember Wigner pausing, almost touching my wrist as he looked straight at me. “I did that too,” he said. Then he let go, and mimed holding an imaginary rifle, pointing it past me. A sigh. “But it’s easy to forget who’s standing in front when you pull that trigger.”

The Man from the Future: The Visionary Life of John von Neumann by Ananyo Bhattacharya, Penguin/Allen Lane £20, 368 pages

David Bodanis is the author of ‘The Art of Fairness’ (Bridge Street Press/ Abrams)

