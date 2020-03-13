Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

It's been a week of shock and awe for UK investors. Wednesday started with an emergency interest rate cut from the BoE. New chancellor Rishi Sunak then delivered a Budget full of emergency "first aid" measures to help workers, the self employed and small businesses survive the crisis - and some very unexpected news for wealthy pension savers. And in the meantime - stock markets around the world continue to experience deep falls as central banks work out how to respond to the coronavirus.

