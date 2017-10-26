Rolet cashes in as he bids farewell to the LSE

Xavier Rolet is making sure to cash in as he bids au revoir to the London Stock Exchange. Last week, the outgoing chief exec sold more than 117,000 of his company’s shares at £38.70 each, mopping up some £4.5m.

With a penchant for beekeeping and his own vineyard in Provence, he will no doubt keep busy as memories of the LSE’s collapsed merger with Deutsche Börse begin to fade. Meanwhile, life is looking less rosy for his peer at the German exchange, Carsten Kengeter, who is also moving on — but for very different reasons. The former banker is under investigation for splashing out a similar amount, €4.5m, on DB shares as part of an incentive scheme shortly before talks on the potential deal began. He resigned on Thursday after a court in Frankfurt blocked his efforts to settle the insider trading case. Kengeter has long made London his home. If the LSE wants a local with “big exchange” experience, we might know just the hire . . .

Matthew Greenburgh: Fine art of the deal

Not all bankers had a difficult year in 2008. Lloyds Banking Group told the High Court last week that it took counsel on its disastrous decision to acquire HBOS from top City rainmakers including one Matthew Greenburgh, then at Merrill Lynch. “Investment bankers have an interest in the transaction going ahead,” Richard Hill QC for the shareholders told the court, pointing to engagement letters that show Merrill earned a tidy £11m from the deal. “Mr Greenburgh, it will be seen, advised on two of the most catastrophic deals in recent years, this one and the acquisition of ABN Amro by RBS,” he said. “In both cases he was all in favour of doing the deal.” The judge was more forgiving: “That’s an observation made in hindsight,” he said. Greenburgh, who has since retired and rebranded as a fine art photographer, is sadly not a witness in the trial.

Jean-Pierre Mustier: Result!

Spare a thought for UniCredit boss Jean-Pierre Mustier. Italy’s biggest bank accidentally published quarterly earnings early just as he was hotfooting it around Riyadh, trying to convince some of the world’s most powerful investors that UniCredit was on top of its game.

© AFP

The affable Frenchman learned of the “fat finger” publication of part of their results on Monday night, as he arrived from Abu Dhabi where he’d been launching a new global markets office. After an overnight call with Milan to approve an early release of the full results on Tuesday, Mustier stuck to his Saudi agenda, returning to HQ on Wednesday. In some banks, heads might roll. Not at Mustier’s. “It’s never pleasant when something like this happens . . . but he’s been extremely calm,” says one person who’s discussed the saga with the former French paratrooper. “He’s an ex-military officer. He’s very fair.”

Leadenhall insurers: All dressed up . . .

© Charlie Bibby/FT

Spacemen, farmers and ballerinas were all there in Leadenhall Market at 9am on Tuesday. Organised by trade body London Market Group, the group — actually actors — joined the great and good of the UK’s commercial industry to highlight what can be insured in London. More familiar faces included Lloyd’s of London boss Inga Beale and Beazley’s Andrew Horton. The fancy dress masked more serious worries: London is losing out to rivals in some big global insurance markets. Brexit adds new challenges. City insurers have decided they need to remind the world what they can do, with the strapline “London makes it possible”. Perhaps they should also have hired a town crier.