The HTSI spring property issue

The HTSI spring property issueDesign spaces to desire, from the kingdom of Kadoorie to the wonder of Herzog and De Meuron© Garret Cord WernerThe delectable daring of Herzog & de Meuron“People view our buildings like a gingerbread house... something tempting to eat”The rise and rise of the branded residenceFrom Armani to Aston Martin, the world’s luxury powerhouses want to keep you suiteThe kingdom of Sir Michael KadoorieAs he prepares to open an outpost in London, the Peninsula magnate talks about building the oldest small hotel chain in the worldBecky Fatemi: ‘If I don’t love it, I can’t sell it’The super-prime property agent and Rokstone founder talks taste