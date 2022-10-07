“Travel improves the mind wonderfully, and does away with all one’s prejudices,” wrote Oscar Wilde, whose words still resonate in a world where access to the farthest-flung corners of the globe has not only broadened our horizons but opened our eyes to the beauty of artisanship, natural materials and the joyous embrace of colour and eclecticism in creating a comfortable home. Here’s our pick of inspirational interiors and accessories for armchair globetrotters.

Arteriors Fernanda raffia pendant, £1,731

Arteriors Eleanor lounge chair, £2,705

© Mike Karlsson Lundgren © Ryland Peters & Small

Designer Agnès Emery’s bedroom, painted in pigmented casein red teamed with an Asian armoire, from Nomad at Home by Hilary Robertson (Ryland Peters & Small, £35)

De Le Cuona hand-carved Suar wood Kettle Side Table No 6, £1,002

De Le Cuona palm wood Engraved Coconut Bowl, £198

Franco-Indian lifestyle brand Jamini’s natural pieces include duvet covers, from about €148, and square cushion covers, from €35

Objekti hand-carved clay Triple Candlestick, £1,128, theinvisiblecollection.com

Olivia Cognet ceramic dinner and dessert plate, £198, matchesfashion.com

Rose Uniacke bronze stool, £4,080

© Mike Karlsson Lundgren © Ryland Peters & Small

Agnès Emery’s riad in Morocco

Bloomingville stoneware Toofan vase, £86, available from November, wanderlustwares.co.uk

Indigenous teak branchwood stool, £120

© Christoph Rihet. Styling Tille del Negro

A villa in Deia, Mallorca, designed by More Design, which has created a space where plaster walls set the tone for contemporary living

Vintage Moroccan wool and cotton Berber Azilal rug, £450, maroctribal.com

Jonathan Adler Utopia Acrobats vase, £195