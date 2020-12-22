Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, has apologised for the “stupid mistake” of breaking her own government’s strict regulations on the use of face coverings while she was attending a funeral wake.

Ms Sturgeon, who reminds the public of the coronavirus rules at near-daily televised briefings, issued the apology after the Scottish Sun newspaper published a photograph of her chatting with women while standing in the bar of the venue where the wake was being held in Edinburgh.

People in the Scottish capital are currently legally required to wear a face covering in hospitality venues unless they are sitting at a table to eat or drink or they have a special exemption. Scottish police have the power to issue penalty notices of £60 to members of the public who do not comply.

“Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry,” Ms Sturgeon said in a statement. “I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself and I’m sorry.”

News of Ms Sturgeon’s lapse came just hours after she told the Scottish parliament that coronavirus restrictions might need to be tightened even more than currently planned because of concerns about the rapid spread of a new variant of the virus.

While Scotland’s coronavirus deaths are high compared with other European nations, opinion polls suggest broad public approval for how Ms Sturgeon and her Scottish National party government have responded to the pandemic.

An Ipsos Mori survey last month reported that 72 per cent of voters in Scotland thought Ms Sturgeon’s government was handling the coronavirus well, compared with just 25 per cent saying the same of the UK government.

Ms Sturgeon’s mask mistake followed a much more serious breach of coronavirus rules in October by Margaret Ferrier, an SNP member of the UK parliament who admitted travelling hundreds of miles to and from Westminster while infected with Covid-19. Ms Ferrier has been suspended from the SNP but has refused to resign as an MP.

In April, the Scottish Sun revealed that the Scottish government’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, had defied lockdown to visit a holiday home. Ms Sturgeon initially sought to retain Dr Calderwood, but told her to resign after concluding her position was untenable.

On Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament that she was tightening the nation’s most stringent “level 4” coronavirus restrictions, saying homeware shops and garden centres would no longer be classed as essential retail and would have to close.

All but three island areas of Scotland will come under level 4 restrictions from Boxing Day for at least three weeks and Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament that the rules might be tightened still further.

“I need to be blunt with parliament and the public: the current level 4 restrictions are not as stringent as the March lockdown,” the first minister said. “However, it does seem that we may be facing a virus that spreads much faster now than in March, so we need to consider whether the current level 4 restrictions will be sufficient to suppress it in the weeks ahead.”