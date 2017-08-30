Tropical storm Harvey set to hit US motorists at the pump

US motorists should prepare to feel the pinch as intense flooding and storm damage caused by tropical storm Harvey shuts almost a fifth of the country’s oil refineries, creating fuel shortages and triggering nationwide price hikes at the pump.

GasBuddy, a retail fuel price information service, said the national average gasoline price — as measured across 135,000 US fuel stations — could rise up to 20 cents from pre-Harvey levels.

Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said average prices across the country had risen to $2.41 a gallon, up 3 cents since Tuesday. The move was nine times greater than a typical day’s uptick.

“The situation is still fluid and prices could rise more,” he said. “The overall impact of Harvey is likely to last at least several weeks, and at worse several months.”

Gasoline prices are watched closely as an indicator of US consumer sentiment. For the past few years Americans have enjoyed low prices at the pump amid a global oil downturn, which has fuelled spending on other goods and services. Higher prices could temporarily reverse this surge.

The US is big user of gasoline, especially during the summer holiday driving season which ends this week. In 2016, motorists consumed about 143bn gallons of the fuel.

Broken down by region, the US should expect prices to jump by up to 40 cents in the Gulf, 30 cents in the Midwest, 15 cents in the Rockies, 20 cents in the west of the country and 20 cents in the east, GasBuddy figures show.

More than 3m barrels a day of refining capacity remains down in Texas and Louisiana, amounting to nearly 20 per cent of the country’s total, which is causing the gasoline crunch, according to oil market analysts.

The higher retail prices have coincided with a rise in benchmark US gasoline futures contracts to the highest since July 2015. Nymex RBOB contracts jumped to $1.90 a gallon on Wednesday, a 16 per cent advance since this time last week.

Harvey, which hit the US Gulf coast last Friday and made landfall for a second time on Wednesday as a tropical storm, threatened further heavy rainfall which could force more refineries to close.

The storm has caused widespread destruction; from the region’s energy infrastructure to housing stock, agriculture and water supplies. Consultancy RSM US estimates general loss of productivity, labour and property will probably cause total losses of greater than $40bn.

Aside from any potential impact of higher gasoline prices on the US economy, this damage from the storm itself could dent US growth, by lowering consumer spending and pushing up unemployment — although those losses could be reversed when the recovery effort takes hold.

Goldman Sachs estimates that energy sector disruption alone could take up to 0.2 percentage points off third-quarter GDP. Data released on Wednesday showed the US economy grew in the second quarter by 3 per cent annualised.

Economists at ING said the knock-on effects could mitigate against a rise in US interest rates before the end of the year — something the Federal Reserve had been widely expected to announce.

Other analysts, however, argued that the short-term effects of Harvey would not feed into the Fed’s decision making.

“Some of the negative hit to growth will likely be offset by a boost to construction spending as rebuilding efforts get under way,” said Brett Ryan, senior US economist at Deutsche Bank.

“Hence, this unfortunate event will not likely affect the overall trajectory of the economy or monetary policy.”

Michael Feroli, an economic researcher at JPMorgan, argued the net economic impact could actually be “positive, but very small”.

“As a general rule, hurricanes tend to be a short-run depressant and a medium-run boost to economic activity,” he said.