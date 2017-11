Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britons are about to become poorer, according to the latest forecasts by the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility. Siona Jenkins asks Chris Giles, FT economics editor, to explain why, and whether the policies announced by Philip Hammond, the chancellor, in his Budget are the right ones.

