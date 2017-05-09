Early rally ‘as good as it gets’?: Euro keeps sliding after Macron’s win

The euro continues to decline after the success of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election.

At pixel time, it is down a little on the day, at $1.0912, having rushed above $1.10 yesterday when the election result was first announced.

Expect a sedate path for the currency from here, but keep the faith, suggests Commerzbank’s Esther Reichelt. “Take courage!”, she advises:

The political risk component has become almost insignificant for the euro exchange rates for now. Of course the elections in Italy continue to throw a shadow of doubt over the future of the single currency. But for now the elections that are not likely to take place before 2018 are not an issue for the FX market. Hence, the implied euro/dollar volatility has fallen to the lowest level since 2014, the year marked by extraordinarily low volatility. The risk reversals too are illustrating a change in mood. They continue to trade in negative territory, which illustrates that it is still more expensive to hedge against falling euro levels on the options market rather than against rising levels. However, the price momentum confirms our impression: now that political risks in the euro zone have been priced out, attention increasingly focuses on monetary policy. And the market is optimistic, just as we are, that the ECB’s next step will be towards a more restrictive monetary policy which would benefit the euro. It should not discourage euro bulls that the momentum generated by the hardly surprising election result was not sufficient to push it above $1.10 on a sustainable basis. We stick to our forecast of higher euro levels over the course of the year.

In contrast, Neil Mellor at BNY Mellon points out that the frequent market habit for selling euros to fund other bets will work against the common currency despite the removal of the French political tail risk.