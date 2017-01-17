UK PM to set out 12-point blueprint, why China — not Russia — is Trump’s real problem and how streaming saved the music industry

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Theresa May’s speech today will be her most significant attempt yet to define Brexit. Mrs May has so far tried to say as little as possible about her strategy — a reticence that has created problems, such a plunge in the sterling to a level at which it has not regularly traded since 1985. A new poll revealed more people believe Mrs May is handling Brexit preparations badly than well.

The speech will attempt to set out 12 priorities for Brexit negotiations — such as control over immigration and removing Britain from the jurisdiction of the European court of justice. But the expected announcement that the UK may leave the EU single market will not be much of a surprise. (FT, Bloomberg, Independent, Guardian)

BlackRock chief warns Europe Larry Fink has urged Europe to bolster its capital markets, warning that its “excessive reliance” on banks and insurers to fund growth was hobbling the economy and fuelling “frustration” among workers. “In the years since the crisis, much of Europe’s economic potential has been locked up,” he said at Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt. (FT)

EU backlash against Trump There was incredulity and outrage in Europe after the president-elect cast doubt on his commitment to Nato and hinted he would not support EU cohesion. European leaders from Germany’s Angela Merkel to France’s François Hollande responded curtly but defiantly. Meanwhile, a New York Times investigation shows that Mr Trump and his children have been chasing deals in Russia since at least the 1980s, despite the president-elect claiming he has “stayed away” from Russia. (FT, Guardian, NYT)

Nightclub gunman arrested Turkish police have arrested a man they suspect of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s eve, two security officials said. The attack, and the assailant’s escape, embarrassed Turkish authorities, which have kept the country under a state of emergency. Isis has claimed responsibility. (FT)

JPMorgan reverses course JPMorgan has upgraded its view on Indonesian stocks just weeks after a negative stance prompted the Jakarta government to sever all official ties with the bank. (FT)

Snapping up control Snapchat messaging app creators Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy are expected to retain more than 70 per cent of voting power following the group’s planned IPO. In one respect, the men are going further than tech groups typically do: Other investors won’t get any voting power with shares purchased in Snap’s float, one of the biggest in 2017. (WSJ)

Why Davos matters Ten things to watch for, from departing Democrats to the Chinese president’s speech.

When the unlikely becomes reality Last year, Gideon Rachman ended his report from Davos, where the business and political elites have mixed since the 1970s, by writing: “It is possible — if still unlikely — that when the WEF gathers this time next year, Mr Trump will be US president and the UK will have voted to leave the EU . . . These developments would turn the Davos world upside down.” Now the world view epitomised by the WEF is under attack as never before, Mr Rachman argues.

End of Davos Man? Martin Wolf cautions that the mistakes made by the cheerleaders of global co-operation and economic globalisation are not nearly as bad as those likely to be made by the new populists. View our full The World 2017 special report.

Power people John Gapper reviews two books on the Davos elite, whose attendees are described as “back-stabbers and tools, self-aggrandizers and fabricators”.

Russia diplomacy Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will deliver his annual press conference, with Syria and sanctions likely to be big topics.

Food for thought

It’s time to talk about China The questions surrounding Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia are lurid and compelling, writes the FT’s Gideon Rachman. “But they are distracting from a more important and more dangerous story: the growing signs that the Trump administration is heading for a clash with China — one that could even lead to military conflict.” (FT)

Zika report card Almost a year ago, the World Health Organisation declared the Zika epidemic a global health emergency, calling for an epic campaign against a virus few had ever heard of. The emergency status ended in November, but the consequences will be with us for years. How did we do? Not so great, apparently. (NYT)

How streaming saved the music industry It looks as though the internet may resurrect the business it almost killed. Thanks to growth in Spotify and Apple Music, music streaming has passed the milestone of 100m paying subscribers worldwide, a feat few imagined possible just several years ago. (FT)

Mapping Trumpworld No American president has taken office with a giant network of businesses, investments, and corporate connections like that amassed by Donald Trump. So BuzzFeed spent two months compiling a list from public records, news reports and other sources on the Trump family, his Cabinet picks and top advisers — more than 1,500 people and organisations altogether. Here is the dataset, and now BuzzFeed wants your help in catching things they missed. (BuzzFeed)

Women v the Machine In the not-so-distant future, artificial intelligence will be smarter than humans. But as the technology develops, absorbing cultural norms from its creators and the internet, it will also be more racist, sexist, and unfriendly to women. Take Microsoft’s “Tay” debacle, where a sweet Twitter chatbot descended into sexist tweets and sex-chatting. (ForeignPolicy)

What Trump attack on EU and Nato means FT associate editor Philip Stephens asks whether president-elect Donald Trump wants the US to remain an Atlantic power, given his attack on the twin pillars of US policy towards Europe — support for European integration and the security guarantee of Nato.