Landsec has snapped up the Manchester offices of the BBC and ITV, with the UK commercial landlord doubling down on a bet that big cities will enjoy a post-pandemic revival.

The FTSE 100 group bought a 75 per cent stake in MediaCity in Salford, Greater Manchester, for £425.6m. As well as an established group of office and residential tenants, the 37-acre media and technology hub has land and planning consent for new workspace and homes which, when built, could be worth an estimated £750m.

Mark Allan, Landsec’s chief executive, said the purchase of MediaCity would allow the company to accelerate new development and move towards a new strategy focused on mixed-use city projects.

The Salford investment opens up a new frontier for the developer, which has traditionally focused on London offices. “Manchester feels like a city with real momentum,” said Allan, who expressed confidence that more office tenants could be lured to the area and that the BBC would bulk up its local operation.

The deal comes two days after Landsec offered to buy regeneration-focused developer U+I for £190m and invest up to £800m in London and Manchester sites owned by that company over the next five years.

Landsec intends to spend £450m developing the second phase of the MediaCity site. Combined with the U+I acquisition and development, that could push total investment into what the company describes as “urban opportunities” close to £2bn over the next five years. The group’s total portfolio was last valued at £10.8bn.

“This is all part of [Landsec’s] diversification into other sectors,” said Colm Lauder, an analyst at Goodbody. “They are refocusing their efforts and looking at key outperforming regional cities to drive growth,” he added.

MediaCity, which has a gross asset value of £567.5m and is the UK’s biggest tech and media hub outside London, was previously owned by a joint venture between Legal & General and Peel L&P. Landsec will partner with Peel L&P, which will keep a 25 per cent stake.

Landsec’s purchase of the waterside area includes £293.6m of debt, reducing its equity investment to £207.6m.

MediaCity, which also houses THG, Kellogg’s and more than 250 tech businesses, generates £31m in net operating income a year from tenants, a 5.8 per cent yield.

“If you were buying something with these tenants in London, the yields would be 4 per cent not 5.8 per cent,” said Allan.



