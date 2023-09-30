HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

I am writing this week’s letter en route back to London, having spent a few days watching fashion shows in New York. Chief among the highlights was the Ralph Lauren show and dinner, staged in a vast warehouse space in Brooklyn and serving as a full immersion into the RL world. There were models wearing double denim, cowboy buckles and Stetsons, as well as supermodel Christy Turlington bronzed and sheathed in whorls of gold. The magic, however, was less about the catwalk than the atmosphere around it. To quote one of Ralph Lauren’s most famous muses, Annie Hall, it was so very “la di daa”. Of course Diane Keaton was present, in her trademark hat and plaid overcoat. The guests also included Julianne Moore, Mindy Kaling and a large number of the Lauren dynasty.

Ralph Lauren at his ranch in Colorado © James Harvey-Kelly

Think of American style and one immediately thinks of Lauren

Lauren, now 83, stood at the centre of proceedings. Dressed casually in a safari jacket (despite the cocktail dress code), he essayed that unique brand of Americana he has made his own for over 50 years. Think of American style and one immediately thinks of Lauren: few designers have so comfortably owned the tropes of the genre as he has. From the preppy sweaters and tennis whites that recall the East Coast elites as they holiday in the Hamptons, to the Polo-clad rappers of the inner city, to the blanket jackets, turquoise studs and suede fringes we associate with the south-west, Lauren’s dominance of his country’s style is now so ingrained within the culture that it’s impossible to know which came first, the look or him.

For this week’s issue, on the eve of the publication of a new book dedicated to his interiors empire, we went to Colorado to see him on the Double RL Ranch. Although he owns many homes, the ranch gets to the core of the designer’s creative essence, combining nostalgia, handcrafts, classic cars and homewares against the backdrop of the great outdoors.

Rugby player and honorary president of UK Deaf Sport, Jodie Ounsley © Lily Bertrand-Webb

Elsewhere we meet a very different set of style leaders – five individuals working to make us more deaf-aware. The portfolio was cast and shot by Lily Bertrand-Webb, who wears a cochlear implant. Each story is inspiring but also demonstrates how different each experience of hearing loss can be.

Neomalsore on Lake Koman, Albania

Among the other stories, I am very jealous of Camilla Bell-Davies, who got to visit Lake Koman in Albania earlier this year. The Balkan state is currently number one on my list of future destinations, and Camilla’s descriptions of the clear blue waters, hiking trails and home stays have only further whetted my appetite.

Do you need a robo chef in your kitchen? I need all the help I can get. Rhodri Marsden got his hands on the latest iteration of the Moley for Technopolis this month to see how far they’ve come. The resulting auto-risotto was pretty impressive, even though it wasn’t exactly a revolution in the kitchen: Rhodri’s services as a sous chef and kitchen porter were still very much required. The Moley makes for a somewhat cumbersome companion as far as space is concerned. Thankfully, Rhodri has a few less demanding gadgets for those who like to work in kitchens with a bit more room to move.

@jellison22