Art on the West Coast: Frieze Week LA 2022

Art on the West Coast: Frieze Week LA 2022From Frieze to satellite fairs, galleries and museums, Los Angeles is going all-out on a week of art© Derrick Adams/Salon 94. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images Frieze Week LA unites a city that refuses to be centralisedWith satellite fairs Spring Break and Felix and local galleries all taking part, it’s a rare moment of focus1 hour agoChristine Messineo, new director of Frieze LA and Frieze NY, on loving the localThe former gallerist has taken on a bicoastal challenge even as art fairs struggle to stay on track1 hour agoLisson Gallery joins the LA art-world influxDirector Alex Logsdail says ‘everything’s accelerated’ in the city as he plots a new space there1 hour agoCollector Billie Milam Weisman on living with modern mastersRothko, Bacon and Warhol adorn the walls of the Frederick R Weisman Art Foundation in Los Angeles1 hour agoVideo art pioneer Ulysses Jenkins — ‘You get addicted!’The LA artist has used film to critique race and create community since the 1970s1 hour agoWhat Silicon Valley sees in NFTsTech executives and crypto enthusiasts are buying digital collectibles not just for investment — but as art1 hour agoMore from this SeriesBen Sakoguchi’s art from America’s concentration campsThe Japanese-American artist explores his second world war internment in deceptively warm paintings1 hour agoBeyond The Baer Faxt: art-world insider Josh Baer turns adviser His penetrating 1990s weekly fax has evolved through the digital era into a multi-platform service1 hour agoPippa Garner’s gender-bending satire on America’s consumer cultureThe artist is finally being recognised after her 50-year career critiquing apple-pie values1 hour ago