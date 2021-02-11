Anna Nicolaou in New York

Disney said the pandemic knocked $2.6bn from its operating income in the the most recent quarter, as its once-mighty theme parks were shuttered or operating at limited capacity.

The world’s largest entertainment company warned the pandemic would increase its costs by about $1bn in the current fiscal year, because it has to spend more on safety measures to combat spread of the virus.

However, Disney also revealed it had lured nearly 95m subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service, the big bet that has cemented the legacy media group as a serious rival to Netflix.

Disney shares climbed more than 3 per cent in after-hours trade. The stock has jumped by more than a third in the past year, even as the company bled billions of dollars because of the pandemic, as investors focused on the promise of streaming.

Subscribers to Disney Plus grew to 95m as of January 2, up from 87m on December 2. The bump in subscriptions was helped by the Christmas Day premiere of Soul, a critically praised Pixar film, on Disney Plus.

Overall, Disney’s operating income shrunk 67 per cent to $1.3bn in the quarter. Net income of $29m compared with $2.1bn in the same quarter the year before, on total revenues that were down 22 per cent to $16.2bn.

On an adjusted basis, Disney posted earnings of 32 cents a share, down nearly 80 per cent from a year ago but eclipsing Wall Street forecasts.