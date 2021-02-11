Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Disney Plus subscriber growth helps offset theme park woes
Anna Nicolaou in New York
Disney said the pandemic knocked $2.6bn from its operating income in the the most recent quarter, as its once-mighty theme parks were shuttered or operating at limited capacity.
The world’s largest entertainment company warned the pandemic would increase its costs by about $1bn in the current fiscal year, because it has to spend more on safety measures to combat spread of the virus.
However, Disney also revealed it had lured nearly 95m subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service, the big bet that has cemented the legacy media group as a serious rival to Netflix.
Disney shares climbed more than 3 per cent in after-hours trade. The stock has jumped by more than a third in the past year, even as the company bled billions of dollars because of the pandemic, as investors focused on the promise of streaming.
Subscribers to Disney Plus grew to 95m as of January 2, up from 87m on December 2. The bump in subscriptions was helped by the Christmas Day premiere of Soul, a critically praised Pixar film, on Disney Plus.
Overall, Disney’s operating income shrunk 67 per cent to $1.3bn in the quarter. Net income of $29m compared with $2.1bn in the same quarter the year before, on total revenues that were down 22 per cent to $16.2bn.
On an adjusted basis, Disney posted earnings of 32 cents a share, down nearly 80 per cent from a year ago but eclipsing Wall Street forecasts.
Expedia posts bigger than expected loss as lockdowns weigh
Mamta Badkar in New York
Expedia, the online travel booking company, reported a bigger-than-expected revenue decline and a fourth consecutive quarterly loss as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the travel industry.
The Seattle, Washington-based company behind Egencia and Orbitz reported revenues of $920m in the fourth quarter, down by two-thirds from the same period a year ago. That missed expectations for $1.1bn, according to a survey of Wall Street analysts by Refinitiv.
Expedia on Thursday reported a loss of $412m or $2.89 a share — its fourth consecutive quarterly loss — compared with net income of $76m or 52 cents a share attributable to the company in the same period a year ago. Adjusting for one-time items, the company reported a loss of $2.64 a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of $2 a share.
Travel companies suffered a sharp drop in revenues because of the pandemic, which has hit air travel and holiday bookings. Expedia said gross bookings, or total value of booked transactions, fell 67 per cent to $7.57bn and that bookings worsened in November — amid a resurgence in cases — before moderating in December.
"The fourth quarter brought signs of hope in the form of vaccine approvals, but rising cases across the globe and rolling shutdowns of various travel markets made an impact," chief executive Peter Kern, said.
For these reasons there was no real improvement from the third quarter, except for "some signs of modest improvement around the holidays that carried into the early part of 2021," he added.
News you might have missed …
The arthritis drug tocilizumab saves lives and accelerates recovery in patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19, a UK trial has confirmed. The Recovery trial run by Oxford university studied 4,000 people who needed oxygen therapy but were not in intensive care. Tocilizumab cut patients’ mortality risk by about 15 per cent.
The global rollout of jabs has gathered pace with more than 150m administered but the EU’s inoculation rate has stuttered, according to the Financial Times vaccine tracker. Israel and the United Arab Emirates steam ahead with their programmes while the UK and the US are frontrunners among countries with larger populations.
The governor of Ireland’s central bank, Gabriel Makhlouf, has warned insurance companies not to avoid paying out to customers for business interruption claims. Disputes have erupted around the world since the start of the pandemic over whether policies should pay out for business losses.
First-time claims for US unemployment benefits fell to 793,000 last week, as the labour market showed modest signs of improvement as it tries to rebound from the winter surge in cases.
PepsiCo expects to increase sales this year after demand for snacks and sodas from housebound consumers helped the food and drinks company produce a bigger than anticipated rise in revenues in the last three months of 2020.
More than half of the UK adult population is exhibiting financial vulnerability in the wake of Covid-19, according to data from the UK regulator. Some 27.7m UK adults were showing characteristics of vulnerability including poor health, low financial resilience or recent negative life events in October, according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Financial Lives Survey.
