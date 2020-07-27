Republicans are set to unveil their proposals for a fresh round of US stimulus today
Republicans are set to unveil their proposals for a fresh round of stimulus today, US oil companies have increased production following the price crash earlier in the year, and a surge in coronavirus cases have forced countries to curb European travel. Plus, the FT’s political editor, George Parker, will have an update on the progress of future relationship talks between the UK and EU.
Republicans prepare to unveil latest US stimulus offer
ft.com/content/3ced1ea5-6070-46ee-a946-dc18ad212bf7
US oil production wells up after Covid price crash
https://www.ft.com/content/9552bb8b-c23a-458d-b476-bbbbe4163bd2
Infection surges force countries to curb European travel
https://www.ft.com/content/584ee262-d539-40ca-b145-e42865f2bc6b
Michel Barnier warns ‘no progress’ made on key issues in Brexit talks
https://www.ft.com/content/14e6c44f-5573-46c1-8f4c-224747562c42
