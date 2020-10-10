Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Tension over coronavirus rules pervaded local and national UK politics this week as the north of England faced further restrictions, and pubs and restaurants in central Scotland were closed. Will Westminster now take a more centralised approach to restrictions? Plus, we discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's virtual Conservative party conference speech and whether he has any hope of achieving his domestic agenda in the age of coronavirus. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Mure Dickie, George Parker and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Louise Burton and the editor, Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music.

Review clips: Manchester Evening News, Scottish government, Parliament

