Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Givenchy wool-blend Padlock blazer, £2,100, matchesfashion.com

Fferrone borosilicate-glass Margot beer goblet, €200, and champagne coupe, €220, both for set for two

Feeling Seen: the Photographs of Campbell Addy (Prestel, £40, published in April)

Superdry wool jumper, £54.99, zalando.co.uk

Louis Vuitton monogram canvas Cotteville 40 suitcase, £5,650

Borsalino felt and grosgrain Giacomo Marengo hat, £245

Talley dressed in black for the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to Andre
Talley in the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to Andre © Capital Pictures

Fendi x Noel Fielding silk, feather-down and polyamide padded coat, £3,100, farfetch.com

Eliou gold-plated, pearl and lapis Timothée necklace, £215, matchesfashion.com

Etro metallic, wool-blend jacquard Runway cape, £855, 1stdibs.com

Loro Piana cotton/linen trousers, £560

Soho Home brushed-brass Glendale candleholders, £90 for two

Serge Denimes silver Compass ring, £78, fenwick.co.uk

Balenciaga D-frame sunglasses, €355

Guess Home faux-fur cushion, £49

Pierre Gonalons plane-wood and brass Orchid armchair, €16,000

Ralph Lauren Home crystal Leigh jar, £495

Wales Bonner jacquard Orchestre vest, £375

Manolo Blahnik jewel-buckled patent Mariocc loafers, £725

Bleu de Chauffe leather Zoom travel bag, £527

Giorgio Armani silk bow tie, £125

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article