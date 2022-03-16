How to wear it like André Leon Talley
Givenchy wool-blend Padlock blazer, £2,100, matchesfashion.com
Fferrone borosilicate-glass Margot beer goblet, €200, and champagne coupe, €220, both for set for two
Feeling Seen: the Photographs of Campbell Addy (Prestel, £40, published in April)
Superdry wool jumper, £54.99, zalando.co.uk
Louis Vuitton monogram canvas Cotteville 40 suitcase, £5,650
Borsalino felt and grosgrain Giacomo Marengo hat, £245
Fendi x Noel Fielding silk, feather-down and polyamide padded coat, £3,100, farfetch.com
Eliou gold-plated, pearl and lapis Timothée necklace, £215, matchesfashion.com
Etro metallic, wool-blend jacquard Runway cape, £855, 1stdibs.com
Loro Piana cotton/linen trousers, £560
Soho Home brushed-brass Glendale candleholders, £90 for two
Serge Denimes silver Compass ring, £78, fenwick.co.uk
Balenciaga D-frame sunglasses, €355
Guess Home faux-fur cushion, £49
Pierre Gonalons plane-wood and brass Orchid armchair, €16,000
Ralph Lauren Home crystal Leigh jar, £495
Wales Bonner jacquard Orchestre vest, £375
Manolo Blahnik jewel-buckled patent Mariocc loafers, £725
Bleu de Chauffe leather Zoom travel bag, £527
Giorgio Armani silk bow tie, £125
