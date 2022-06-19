Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Moral philosophy: normative ethical theories; applied ethics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Why we trust fraudsters

  • What makes lying wrong?

  • How could utilitarians respond to the article? How might fecundity enter into Bentham or Smart’s calculations?

  • How could Kant’s categorical imperative apply to fraudsters?

  • Consider the doctrine of the mean in relation to investors as well as fraudsters: what character traits would Aristotle advise they cultivate?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

