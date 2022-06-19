This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Moral philosophy: normative ethical theories; applied ethics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Why we trust fraudsters

What makes lying wrong?

How could utilitarians respond to the article? How might fecundity enter into Bentham or Smart’s calculations?

How could Kant’s categorical imperative apply to fraudsters?

Consider the doctrine of the mean in relation to investors as well as fraudsters: what character traits would Aristotle advise they cultivate?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet