Does departure of key No 10 advisers mark a reset for PM? Plus, how Pfizer vaccine breakthrough will affect Covid-19 rules in UK

In a dramatic week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost two of his key aides, chief adviser Dominic Cummings and director of communications Lee Cain, both senior forces in the Vote Leave campaign. Will their departure mark a new beginning for Downing Street? Plus, Westminster welcomed the news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough from Pfizer, but how much will it allow the UK to relax social distancing rules? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Sarah Neville and Clive Cookson. Produced by Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: Sky News, BBC Radio 4, LBC Radio, Parliament TV

Further reading:

-Inside the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine: how BioNTech made the breakthrough

-Scientists defend controversial head of UK vaccine task force

-Dominic Cummings to leave No 10 by new year

-Video: Boris Johnson's battles with coronavirus, Brexit and himself

-England’s deputy medical chief proposes ‘mum test’ for Covid vaccine

