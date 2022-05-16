Brussels is set to cut its growth forecasts further and boost its inflation outlook, and Sweden will jettison 200 years of military non-alignment and apply to join Nato alongside its neighbour Finland. Plus, the FT’s Owen Walker talks about Credit Suisse’s high profile new hire, Francesca McDonagh.

