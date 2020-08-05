Print this page

In the latest from our summer interview series, former UK chancellor Sajid Javid joins Sebastian Payne for a discussion on whether the government has the right approach to getting the country's economy moving again and why he thinks the civil service could benefit from greater diversity.


