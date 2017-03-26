Bank of mum and dad financing more English first-time buyers

The English property market is increasingly reliant on the “bank of mum and dad”, with more than a third of first-time buyers now needing financial support from their family in order to get on to the housing ladder.

Some 34 per cent of first-time buyers relied on family help in 2013-2014, the most recent figures, compared with 20 per cent seven years before that, according to the Social Mobility Commission, a government advisory body.

The commission said there was little chance of the trend receding, with levels of reliance on family money projected to rise to almost 40 per cent among first-time buyers by 2019.

A further 9.6 per cent of buyers were helped by inherited money, according to research carried out by Anglia Ruskin and Cambridge universities.

Lucian Cook, director of residential research at Savills, said family members provided £2.8bn of assistance to homebuyers in England in the year to September 2016.

As well as rising prices and the need for large deposits, tougher mortgage regulation since the financial crisis has also played a part, he said. “Through stress-testing affordability, it effectively limits the amount of mortgage debt which [first-time buyers] can raise relative to their income.”

Those first-time buyers who received gifts or loans from their parents are able to buy 2.6 years earlier nationally, and 4.6 years earlier in London.

Those who rely on family help have household incomes that are generally £3,257 lower than those who do not need it, and buy homes that are nearly £20,000 cheaper, on average.

The commission said young people on lower incomes, and without family wealth, were finding it “almost impossible to get a foot on the housing ladder”.

“The way the housing market is operating is exacerbating inequality,” said Alan Milburn, who chairs the commission, adding that housing was one of the main ways in which wealth was held and transferred across generations.

For those aged 25 to 29, home ownership has fallen by more than half in the past 25 years, from 63 per cent in 1990 to 31 per cent.

Home movers are also beginning to call on family coffers, with 12 per cent of existing homeowners relying on a gift or loan when they move to a new home.

The government’s Help to Buy equity loan scheme, which enables buyers to purchase homes with deposits of only 5 per cent, has “partly offset” the need to rely on family help — but the “bank of mum and dad” still helps 3.8 times the number of buyers aided by Help to Buy, said Mr Cook.

Mr Cook said that “measures to encourage the recycling of housing wealth between generations” would help to make home ownership more accessible. These could include extra support for older people downsizing.

But the Social Mobility Commission has recommended drastic changes to the housing market. It backs measures including a commitment to building 3m homes over the next decade — a rise of more than one-third in annual housebuilding. One in three of the new homes should be commissioned by the public sector, the commission said.

Richard Donnell, director of research at Hometrack, said he expected to see more older people taking measures to free up housing equity, even taking on mortgages in their later years and passing on cash to help their children or grandchildren to buy.

“I think the ‘bank of mum and dad’ is here to stay, especially in southern England,” he said.