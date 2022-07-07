Gideon talks to Kersti Kaljulaid, former president of Estonia, about the policy failures that led to the war in Ukraine. A weak response to Russia’s invasion of Georgia and Crimea gave Vladimir Putin the green light. Now the strength of Ukrainian resistance is giving the west another chance to "put its house in order".

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen

