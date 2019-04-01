For “value” investors the first quarter has had a dispiritingly familiar feel. The Russell 3000 Value index — which tracks stocks trading at low valuations — was up 11 per cent over the three months to April. But that underperformed the 16 per cent gain for an equivalent index of “growth” stocks with rapid rises in profits or sales.

The hopes of value investors were briefly raised in the fourth quarter of last year when Value did better than Growth during the market’s brutal sell-off. And with the European Central Bank’s programme of quantitative easing finally ending in December, the stage looked set for a resurgence of value investing, which had lagged behind the growth strategy for eight of the past 10 calendar years.

But dovish turns by the Federal Reserve and the ECB, putting rate rises on hold, quickly put a stop to that. For now, at least, conditions no longer appear to favour value.

There are, in theory, good reasons why value stocks should pick up at some point. QE has helped propel faster-growing stocks over the past decade. Why fish at the bottom for cheap, unloved stocks when high-octane stocks, such as technology groups, can take advantage of cheap money to fund rapid growth? When monetary conditions eventually tighten, though, that should change and value investing could make a comeback.

“From a risk-return perspective, the opportunity costs of holding value stocks have now become very low — too low, perhaps,” said Robeco, an investment firm. Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House, regards the past five years or so, where growth has outperformed, as “unprecedented.” He says he is now finding opportunities to buy cheap stocks in areas where growth in profits is slowing.

But if value does make a comeback, how are investors supposed to take advantage? It is not as straightforward as it might seem. Style Analytics, a data group, has measured the performance of stocks fitting 10 different definitions of “value” — such as price-to-book value, free cash flow yield and forecast earnings yield — since July 2009.

Just three of those measures did better than the market over the period. A strategy focusing on dividend yields, for instance, beat the market by 11 per cent, as investors sought out stocks offering decent income while interest rates were held at low levels. The worst performer? Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to enterprise value. It lagged more than 12 per cent behind, largely because the market has rewarded companies that have taken on a lot of debt in the vague future hope of better profits down the track.

For now, then, that’s the (even worse) news for value fans. Even if the market does eventually turn in their favour, picking the right flavour of value could be tricky.

