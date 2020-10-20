This weeks’ hand is simple — prosaic even — but the situation confuses enough players to make it worthy of a bridge column. Please cover the East and West hands.

Bidding Dealer: South N/S Game North East South West — — 1S NB 3S NB 4S

West leads ♣AKQ and declarer ruffs the third round. He can now afford to lose only A♠ so, at trick 4, he crosses to dummy’s Q♦, and leads 10♠. East hops up with A♠ and South and West both follow low. East returns a diamond, which declarer wins with dummy’s A♦, before leading another spade. Now, East follows low. Do you finesse him for Q♠, or do you rise with K♠ and hope that West drops his now singleton queen?

It is tempting to hope that the split is 2-2, and that playing the king is right — and that is what many players do. However, that East rose with A♠ not only does not change the situation from your original analysis, it actually increases the likelihood that he holds Q♠. If East had held ♠Ax, why would he rise with the ace? You could have held ten trumps between you, and then East would crash his partner’s singleton king or queen. East rose with A♠ to provide you with a losing option from the normal play, and you must not allow him to succeed.

When you are missing ace and queen, and a hand rises with the ace and subsequently produces a low card, it is very likely that he also holds the queen