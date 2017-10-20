This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Dear readers,

Ours is a profession that enjoys marking anniversaries. The darker the better. Late summer coincided with the 10-year anniversary of the onset of the global financial crisis. This week marks 30 years on from Black Monday, that brisk autumn day in 1987 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 23 per cent.

The natural question asked at these moments of reflection is if it could happen all over again. Unease about a potentially sharp market correction seems particularly well-placed this week as the Dow continued its unstoppable ascent. This week it broke through 23,000. (At the close on Black Monday, it finished at 1,738, implying an annualised 9 per cent return in the three decades since.)

Lex noted that US stocks currently trade at a juicy 18 times forward earnings, and that ratio is 15 times in the UK. Trading volume and capital now move much more quickly, seemingly exacerbating risk. At the same time, passive investing and complex hedging strategies perhaps damp the big swings. Regardless, every panicked seller requires an opportunistic buyer ready to take advantage of mass hysteria.

Netflix embodies this era’s irrational exuberance. Despite negative free cash flow and billions of dollars in commitments to buy television programming, its shares are up 2,000 per cent in five years. Lex wonders which will last longer: the hit-making or the insatiable appetite of Netflix junk bond investors, who are bankrolling much of the content creation.

The sophistication of private capital markets is one of the key innovations of the modern financial system. Uber is the textbook example, having reached a near $70bn valuation without yet appearing on a public stock exchange. With a value like that, surely it must be more than a glorified taxi chain? Yes: now a tenth of its revenue comes from delivering food, a competitive and not-so-profitable adjacency.

Politics have made investing in 2017 exceedingly tricky. Oil investors once flocked to Kurdistan. Now, that trade in such companies as DNO is complicated by both civil war and questions about how many barrels are actually left to pump in that region.

Canada’s Bombardier, stifled by the threat of tariffs instigated by Boeing, sold a majority of its commercial jet business to Airbus this week. Airbus is putting in no cash — but suddenly has a cutting-edge jet that it can deploy against its longstanding rival.

Besides its steady march upwards, this bull market has been defined by a disquieting lack of volatility. For bond trading behemoths such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, strong third-quarter results came mostly from other activities. Goldman’s dominance in M&A advice and a new emphasis on principal investing helped it beat estimates. Morgan Stanley’s earnings were driven by its wealth management unit. Some may welcome the shift away from trading, but both firms’ new areas of emphasis remain vulnerable to a stock market downturn.

By contrast, liberating the investment bank is a key objective of RBR, a hedge fund that has taken a stake in Credit Suisse. It believes that breaking up the group into three pieces — including a standalone investment bank — will boost returns on equity and engineer a valuation boost.

Shifting sentiment is a tricky thing to predict, but easy to lament in hindsight. Can an entire stock market be overvalued by fully a fifth and then be rationally reset within a few hours? It seems doubtful. Maybe that is why these anniversaries are few and far between.

Wishing you a pleasant weekend,

Sujeet Indap,

US Lex editor

