Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Thousands of unseen images of objects from the ancient Mayan civilisation were made available online on Wednesday, as part of a project bringing together British Museum curators and Google’s technologists.

Much of the British Museum’s collection of Mayan imagery and casts was amassed by the 19th century explorer and archaeologist Alfred Maudslay. Taking a mule train into the jungles of Latin America in the 1880s, he pioneered the use of glass plate photography and plaster casting as a means of recording the Mayan civilisation without damaging or removing objects.

But many of the stones and carvings he recorded have since suffered from erosion and poor treatment, the museum’s collection of Maudslay casts represents the best preserved collection of Maya writing in the world. But with display space at a premium, much of the museum’s collection has languished in the bowels of a storage centre.

Jago Cooper, curator of the Americas at the British Museum, said the Americas collections were among the least seen in the museum’s permanent displays, making them a strong candidate for the partnership with Google.

He added that he saw a reflection of Maudslay’s original aims in the digital project, saying: “The story of Alfred Maudslay as a pioneer in using the captured image to promote cultural heritage in the 19th century plays well with Google doing the same thing in the 21st century.”

The display involves the use of 3D scanning technology, enabling users to zoom in on objects and see all them on all sides. The site is written in English and Spanish, so that it can be read by the descendants of the Mayans living in Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere.

Stela E, the largest carved stone monument in the ancient Americas © British Museum

Mr Cooper said the project with Google was also an attempt to advance research into the meaning of the glyphs held in the collection, since there are very few experts capable of reading Mayan writing and they are scattered around the world.

“People will be able to use the digital platforms to read the epigraphy for the first time in many cases,” he said.

The curators and technologists also recreated Stela E, the largest carved stone monument in the ancient Americas at 33ft high, using digital images of the plaster casts made by Maudsley in situ in the 1880s. The Stela subsequently suffered catastrophic damage, when it was snapped in half in the 1920s by archaeologists attempting to move it.

This vessel, known as the 'Fenton Vase', is a very fine example of polychrome pottery from the Nebaj region of Guatemala © British Museum

Google Arts and Culture is a non-profit organisation. As part of its agreement with the British Museum and other institutions, its digital displays contain no advertising and do not require any payment to view. Google Arts and Culture paid for external experts to be employed at the museum on the project.

Antony Gormley, a sculptor and former trustee of the British Museum who was at an event on Wednesday to launch the project, said the Google alliance was important for disseminating the museum’s collection. But he warned that if the partnership generates a commercial gain for Google in future, the museum should share in the proceeds.

The Tikal Temple in Guatemala © British Museum

“This museum is in desperate need of funding. Most of our Mayan collections have been invisible,” he said. “It would be absolutely criminal if in them becoming digital they stay palpably invisible.”