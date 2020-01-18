Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What line is Brussels likely to take in the next phase of talks now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his mandate to act tough? Keir Starmer is ahead in the competition to replace Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn but Rebecca Long Bailey and Lisa Nandy are making their marks. Plus, a discussion of the FT’s profile of the powerful Dominic Cummings in No 10. Presented by Miranda Green, with George Parker, Jim Pickard and Sam Fleming.Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton

