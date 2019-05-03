FT Series

Venice Biennale 2019

As the 58th edition of the European art event arrives, we look at the biggest trends, new arrivals, and speak to artists and curators involved
© Shutterstock/Evgeniya Telennaya
The difficult business of archiving a Biennale

Organisers and partipicants at the Venice Biennale are finding new ways to document the event for future generations

The weird conceptual universe of the artist Laure Prouvost

Ahead of representing France at the Venice Biennale, the Turner Prize-winner talks about creating her semifictional world

Edmund de Waal: ‘I never stray far from white’

The ceramicist and writer talks about exile, belonging — and his longtime ‘obsession’ with porcelain

A step forward for Venice’s Accademia Gallery — with its first living artist

Claudio Beorchia takes up residence under the eyes of Giorgione and Titian

Pakistan, Madagascar and the other first-timers at the Venice Biennale

From an immersive installation to a socio-historical voyage, here’s what the new arrivals are bringing to La Serenissima

The ecstatic nihilism of the painter Alberto Burri

A major retrospective at Venice’s Cini Foundation reveals a fresh, masterful, never-flagging Burri

More from this Series

How the curators of Venice’s UAE pavilion are reorientating the past

Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath talk about reframing history — and why they don’t talk about ‘Arab art’

Ghana arrives at the Venice Biennale, bringing new narratives with it

With the country’s first appearance at the event, curator Nana Oforiatta Ayim is testing out what a national African pavilion can be

Artist Eva Rothschild: ‘The work is doing the thing that language can’t’

Ahead of representing Ireland in Venice, she talks about sculpture, nationality and the serious business of making art

Performance art comes to the Venice Biennale

In the spaces between the Arsenale and Giardini, a new programme of live works is coming to the city