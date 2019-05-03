FT Series Venice Biennale 2019 As the 58th edition of the European art event arrives, we look at the biggest trends, new arrivals, and speak to artists and curators involved © Shutterstock/Evgeniya Telennaya The difficult business of archiving a Biennale Organisers and partipicants at the Venice Biennale are finding new ways to document the event for future generations Friday, 3 May, 2019 The weird conceptual universe of the artist Laure Prouvost Ahead of representing France at the Venice Biennale, the Turner Prize-winner talks about creating her semifictional world Friday, 3 May, 2019 Edmund de Waal: ‘I never stray far from white’ The ceramicist and writer talks about exile, belonging — and his longtime ‘obsession’ with porcelain Friday, 3 May, 2019 A step forward for Venice’s Accademia Gallery — with its first living artist Claudio Beorchia takes up residence under the eyes of Giorgione and Titian Friday, 3 May, 2019 Pakistan, Madagascar and the other first-timers at the Venice Biennale From an immersive installation to a socio-historical voyage, here’s what the new arrivals are bringing to La Serenissima Friday, 3 May, 2019 The ecstatic nihilism of the painter Alberto Burri A major retrospective at Venice’s Cini Foundation reveals a fresh, masterful, never-flagging Burri Friday, 3 May, 2019 More from this Series How the curators of Venice’s UAE pavilion are reorientating the past Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath talk about reframing history — and why they don’t talk about ‘Arab art’ Friday, 3 May, 2019 Ghana arrives at the Venice Biennale, bringing new narratives with it With the country’s first appearance at the event, curator Nana Oforiatta Ayim is testing out what a national African pavilion can be Friday, 3 May, 2019 Artist Eva Rothschild: ‘The work is doing the thing that language can’t’ Ahead of representing Ireland in Venice, she talks about sculpture, nationality and the serious business of making art Friday, 3 May, 2019 Performance art comes to the Venice Biennale In the spaces between the Arsenale and Giardini, a new programme of live works is coming to the city Friday, 3 May, 2019