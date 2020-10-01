Moderna Therapeutics’s chief executive told the Financial Times that the company would not have a vaccine ready before the US election, and Japan adjusts for a digital economy. Plus, the FT’s metals and mining correspondent, Henry Sanderson, explains how western investors’ interest in gold is driving up its price.
Moderna chief says its vaccine won’t be ready before US election
https://www.ft.com/content/9b242ecc-3dce-4534-9171-cdf624468a2a
Japan’s digital leap forward — and about time too
https://www.ft.com/content/5b8c7ee3-2981-4446-92af-6a8499302210
The new gold rush: western investors offset soft eastern demand
https://www.ft.com/content/8a53dbaf-8210-4c60-8753-e3018fa1b1e1
