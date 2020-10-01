Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Moderna Therapeutics’s chief executive told the Financial Times that the company would not have a vaccine ready before the US election, and Japan adjusts for a digital economy. Plus, the FT’s metals and mining correspondent, Henry Sanderson, explains how western investors’ interest in gold is driving up its price.





Moderna chief says its vaccine won’t be ready before US election

https://www.ft.com/content/9b242ecc-3dce-4534-9171-cdf624468a2a





Japan’s digital leap forward — and about time too

https://www.ft.com/content/5b8c7ee3-2981-4446-92af-6a8499302210





The new gold rush: western investors offset soft eastern demand

https://www.ft.com/content/8a53dbaf-8210-4c60-8753-e3018fa1b1e1

