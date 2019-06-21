What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

For one week a significant roster of Mayfair galleries, dealers and auction houses open their doors to a wider public. The biannual London Art Week returns with a new series of exhibitions, events and talks. As a platform for the less loud and showy of art enthusiasts, the 40 galleries participating present works ranging from paintings and sculpture to pottery, antiques and works on paper.

There is an exhibition entitled The Lost Tapestries of Charles I at S. Frances gallery, which will show tapestries owned or commissioned by Charles I, including “Vulcan Cast Down” from the series Vulcan and Venus by 17th-century master-weaver Philip de Maecht.

Elsewhere Sam Fogg, a gallery specialising in European middle ages, showcases an exhibition of medieval art in England, featuring artisan pieces such as cups, gargoyles and a stained-glass roundel.

Drawings from different centuries and painterly traditions appear prominently at this year’s London Art Week. Galerie Alexis Bordes presents drawings from the 18th through to the 20th century, charting the evolution of tastes in the medium. The dealer Andrew Clayton-Payne shows a selection of drawings by neoclassical painter Johann Zoffany; more than 40 of Adolph Menzel’s drawings get their own spotlight at Stephen Ongpin Fine Art, showing an array of media from chalk, watercolour, pastel, gouache and pen; contemporary Colombian artist José Antonio Suarez Londoño has a show of his works on paper from 1997 to 2018.

A stained-glass roundel showing a woman harvesting hay: June, from a series of the Labours of the Months (c1525), at Sam Fogg

‘An unknown boy’ (c1551-1619), Studio of Robin Peake, at The Weiss Gallery

For those with a taste for modernism, Oliver Malingue presents Abstract or not, an exhibition of different permutations of abstraction starting in 1943 in the work of artists such as Jean Dubuffet, Raymond Hains, Joan Mitchell, Judit Reigl, Jean-Paul Riopelle and Maria Helena Vieira da Silva.

A panel discussion on “Old Masters in the Digital Age” will see Mark Rosen, associate director of marketing at Artsy, and Will Elliott, director of Colnaghi gallery, discuss how Old Masters works can be promoted using digital marketing tools.

‘Portrait of the Daughter of Dr Karl von Maercker’ (1848) by Adolph von Menzel at Stephen Ongpin Fine Art

‘Le Margrave’ (1970) by Jean Dubuffet, at Olivier Malingue

Coinciding with the week is Mayfair Art Weekend, running from Friday June 28 to Sunday June 30, where contemporary art takes centre stage with a programme of exhibitions, events, live performances, workshops and talks.

The weekend starts with “Gallery Hop!”, a self-guided tour of 30 galleries in the surrounding vicinity. Galleries, such as Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Victoria Miro and Hauser & Wirth, exhibit Alvaro Barrington, Howardena Pindell and Keith Tyson respectively, the latter of whom is set to give a talk on his new paintings entitled “Life Still”. Richard Saltoun gallery will give a solo retrospective of British LA-based artist Penny Slinger.

A grey-headed swamphen (Porphyrio poliocephalus) (c1810), School of Calcutta, at Charles Beddington

'Stags by a Fallen Tree’ (1835) by Edwin Henry Landseer, at Guy Peppiatt Fine Art

