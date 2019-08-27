Shares in US-listed opioid makers and distributors dropped on Tuesday, over fears that a loss for Johnson & Johnson in a landmark opioid crisis case in Oklahoma could embolden prosecutors in the thousands of lawsuits seeking compensation for an epidemic that has ravaged the US.

Endo International, a pharmaceutical company, fell 9 per cent to $2.65; Teva, the Israeli drugmaker, lost 4.6 per cent to $7.08; and McKesson, another distributor, fell 3 per cent to $142.55 in late-morning trading in New York.

The falls come after an Oklahoma judge on Monday delivered a verdict that J&J was responsible for bills related to the state’s opioid crisis, with the US drugmaker being ordered to pay $572m.

Harry Nelson, an attorney and author of The United States of Opioids, said Oklahoma paved the way for more cases because it succeeded on a “public nuisance theory”, proving only that J&J manufactured a product that caused harm — not that there was evidence of fraud or conspiracy at the company.

“Failure to do anything, rather than malicious intention, was more than sufficient for a judge to hold J&J responsible,” he said. “So all of the distributors and more peripheral manufacturers can now expect to be held responsible.”

The verdict came as 22 opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies are trying to win permission to negotiate as a class in a massive multi-district litigation case that is due to go to court in October. Oklahoma’s victory could embolden the plaintiffs to push for more in any negotiation, and even open up the possibility of more cases.

This month, Endo announced it had settled in principle by agreeing to pay $10m and up to $1m in products to two plaintiff counties in Ohio. The settlement included no admission of wrongdoing or liability.

Teva was also named in the Oklahoma lawsuit but chose to settle on the eve of the trial for $85m, without admitting liability or wrongdoing. With net debt of about $26.6bn, Teva is in a “tough financial position”, said analysts at BTIG, especially if opioid litigation liabilities rise far above $3.5bn to $4bn. “We believe a major driver for the shares will be the upcoming multi-district litigation,” they added.

Mallinckrodt, a drug distributor, slumped 14 per cent to $3.63, but it was partly dragged down in response to an appeals court ruling in an intellectual property case that was seen as negative to the stock.

However, shares in J&J rose just over 2 per cent to $130.60 because the bill was less than some analysts had feared and far lower than the $17bn the state had requested.