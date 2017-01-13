Countrywide shares rise sharply on better than expected revenues

Shares in Countrywide rose more than 5 per cent on Friday morning after the UK estate agency group reported better than expected revenues for 2016.

The results are positive news for Countrywide, which has struggled in recent months after the UK vote to leave the EU in the summer and changes in stamp duty tax that have hit the residential and commercial property markets.

Countrywide, which runs Britain’s biggest chain of residential estate agents, said in a trading statement that total group income for the 12 months to the end of December was about £737m, compared with £734m in 2015 and analysts’ consensus of £702m.

Income in the fourth quarter was £179m, compared with £196m in the previous year, with strong performance in its lettings business offsetting a slowdown in its retail and London operations.

The London-listed property company, which issued two profit warnings for 2016, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the calendar year were “expected to be in line with the current range of market expectations”.

Analysts are expecting the group to post ebitda of between £82m and £88m when it reports its full-year results in March.

Countrywide also warned that the underlying level of market transactions in the fourth quarter “continued to run below 2015” and that it expected full-year market volumes to be 6 per cent lower for the full year. The group said volumes were likely to fall further in 2017.

However, Alison Platt, chief executive, said on Friday that cost-cutting and operational improvements would “mitigate the impact of a 2017 sales market which is expected to show a reduction on 2016 volumes”.

Investors welcomed the update, sending Countrywide shares up more than 5 per cent in the first hour of trading, to 181p per share.

Countrywide first warned investors in July that its full-year profits would be lower than last year amid uncertainty after the Brexit vote. The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year drop in pre-tax profit in the first half.

Then, in November, shares fell to a record low after the company said its full-year profits would be at the lower end of expectations, blaming changes in stamp duty and the EU referendum for lower transaction levels.

The group’s shares lost about 55 per cent of their value in 2016, and the stock was relegated from the FTSE 250 in December.

Countrywide, whose businesses also include property auctions and mortgage lending, has also come under pressure in recent months amid increased competition from online-focused rivals such as Purplebricks.

Last June, the company launched a fixed-fee, pared-back digital service similar to those offered by start-up online agencies.

Ms Platt said on Friday that the online-focused business was meeting management’s expectations.

“The rollout of our digital proposition remains on track and we continue to see performance in line with our expectations,” she said.

Anthony Codling at Jefferies, Countrywide’s house broker, said on Friday that the group’s “broad business mix” provided a “silver lining among the storm clouds” and gave Countrywide an advantage over its online-only rivals.

“Strong performance in lettings, financial services and surveying helped mitigate some of the pain caused by falling housing transactions and we expect that many of the digital hybrid agents are jealously looking at Countrywide’s additional revenue streams,” he said.