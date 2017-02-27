A few weeks ago Andrea Enria, the head of the European Banking Authority, proposed an EU-wide publicly funded “bad bank”. The idea was that it would buy out the overhang of bad loans that still debilitates too many European banks (the Italian banking system is the most worrying casualty). The idea was swiftly smacked down by German “government sources”. But a new opinion article by Enria’s EBA colleagues, Piers Haben and Mario Quagliariello, shows that the proponents of the idea are not giving up without a fight. That is a good thing.

It is worth restating the simple policy reason to sequester bad loans and other toxic assets from banks’ balance sheets. The value of such assets is uncertain, but plausibly much less than the accounting value. If their quantity is large enough, that means the solidity of the bank that holds them is in doubt. The possibility of lossmaking time-bombs lurking in its portfolio can both inhibit the bank itself from undertaking new risks, and may lead its own creditors to charge more for financing it. Both create pressure to retrench rather than lend more.

This needn’t have wider importance if it’s a single bank but it can hold back economic growth if it applies widely enough through an economy’s banking system. A lending drought is the last thing an economy needs after the sort of crisis that typically causes widespread bad loans in the first place. Conversely, freeing up the banking sector to lend can power a recovery. By “warehousing” the loans in an entity that is not itself engaged in lending — often called a “bad bank” — that separate institution can take its time to liquidate the assets or let them run off to maturity. Crucially, those decisions will not be linked to decisions determining that availability of fresh credit in the economy.

Hence the policy imperative to clean out the rot from banks’ balance sheets swiftly after a financial crisis. The US did this with more determination than Europe, which is part of why its recovery was stronger. On a smaller-scale comparison, Iceland’s more radical approach to its banks led to results that compare favourably to Ireland’s (and is a better explanation of the two countries’ economic performance since 2008 than their different exchange rate regimes).

Why does it typically prove so difficult to do the right thing in this regard? Because removing bad assets from a bank means the losses have to be allocated. Either they are allocated with the bank, which is forced to write down the relevant assets to their fair value, or they are more or less explicitly taken on by the buyer of the assets who pays more than that fair value, leaving the selling bank with smaller losses. In the first case, the banks’ solvency may be at risk, and it may have to be restructured or bailed out — neither a palatable choice for most politicians. In the latter case, taxpayer money will more or less surreptitiously be put at risk, given that the institution taking on the bad loans after a systemic crisis will most probably be a government-sponsored one.

Note, therefore, that a lot hinges on the price at which the bad assets are transferred out of the banking institution and into the “warehouse” in which it will be kept. This will always involve guesswork. But notice two things. If the price is close enough to fair value, it need not cost taxpayers (or whoever puts up the funds for the “bad bank”) anything. And there is not just one but a range of prices where this is possible, because the bad assets’ economic value for the bad bank should be higher than for the bank being weighed down by them.

That’s because as a lender, the selling bank has stricter capital requirements than a pure asset management company so it faces a greater ongoing cost in holding on to them. It is also because an asset management company, having no other objectives and priorities, can time its asset disposals more profitably than a bank. And finally, in systemic crises, moving bad assets out of the banking system itself should improve credit and growth in the economy — which in turn should somewhat boost the value of the assets.

That leaves the question: why should the “bad bank” be pan-European? Haben and Quagliariello give some good arguments relating to economies of scale and expertise, as well as the incontestable fact that the bad loan problem in some member states has affected growth in the region as a whole (and monetary policy effectiveness for the eurozone as a whole). It is politically difficult for them to emphasise the most important reason, which is this: a supranational bad bank is desirable because national governments have not been up to the job. That in itself is understandable — the national politics of forcing largely nationally focused banks to take losses is awful — if not forgivable. But the supranational regulatory structure that is emerging as part of Europe’s banking union now has the power to push banks into selling off the assets that weight them down at an unsubsidised price. All that is needed, given the absence of a liquid market, is a buyer. If the EU heeds the EBA’s advice, it will earn the gratitude of Europe’s unemployed and underpaid.

Other readables

Researchers are examining whether artificial intelligence might do better than human judges in deciding whether a defendant should await trial in jail or out on bail. They suggest huge improvement in policy could be had through machine learning. “Crime can be reduced by up to 24.8 per cent with no change in jailing rates, or jail populations can be reduced by 42.0 per cent with no increase in crime rates. Moreover, we see reductions in all categories of crime, including violent ones. Importantly, such gains can be had while also significantly reducing the percentage of African-Americans and Hispanics in jail.”

Machine bail decisions are not just science fiction, moreover: algorithms are already deciding for or against bail in New Jersey and elsewhere.

Numbers news

French economic sentiment is buoyant.



To receive Martin Sandbu’s Free Lunch by email every workday, sign up here.