Three ministers quit the UK government on Tuesday after Boris Johnson was elected as the Conservative party’s new leader, in moves that could put them at the spearhead of parliament’s efforts to block a no-deal Brexit.

Justice secretary David Gauke, international aid secretary Rory Stewart and education minister Anne Milton all stepped down from their roles rather than serve under the incumbent prime minister, following the departure of Sir Alan Duncan as Foreign Office minister on Monday.

Philip Hammond, the chancellor — and arguably the most high-profile critic of Mr Johnson — is expected to step down on Wednesday.

Although Mr Johnson has said there is a “one in a million” chance of the UK crashing out on the scheduled departure date of October 31, the resignations are a reaction to his vow to exclude anyone from his new cabinet opposed to the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

With Mr Johnson set to inherit a government with no overall majority, the group of prominent pro-EU MPs could be a major headache for the new prime minister as he seeks a way through the Brexit impasse.

Last week 36 Tory MPs either voted against the government or abstained in order to block any new leader’s suspension of parliament in October to force through a no-deal departure.

Mr Gauke said he believed there were “parliamentary mechanisms” that could prevent a no-deal Brexit during what would be a period of huge uncertainty. That would “not necessarily” involve bringing down the government, he added.

Anne Milton: 'It is important to me to be free to do what I feel is right for the country and my constituents' © Anna Gordon/FT

“There is a clear majority in the House of Commons that doesn’t want to leave the EU without a deal, I think that will become very clear in the autumn,” he said.

Ms Milton said she would return to the backbenches because she had “grave concerns” about leaving the EU without a deal. “It is important to me to be free to do what I feel is right for the country and my constituents.”

Mr Stewart, who stood for the leadership and was eliminated in June, issued a low-key message on Twitter saying he had announced eight weeks ago that he would not be able to serve in a Johnson cabinet. “Backbench tomorrow serving Cumbria,” he tweeted.

Theresa May marked her last few hours as prime minister by launching a health green paper on Monday evening suggesting ideas such as a tobacco tax and a ban on energy drinks for children.

On Tuesday she held her final cabinet, where — according to one senior ally — she was “tearful”. A Downing Street spokesman said the cabinet discussion focused on domestic priorities, including progress on tackling the “burning injustices” she identified as a priority on her arrival in Downing Street three years ago.

Michael Gove, environment secretary, presented Mrs May with a gift of a black handbag from Liberty, the London department store, and a necklace by Lalique, the French jewellery brand.

In one of her final tweets from Number 10, Mrs May said she would stay in the House of Commons, telling her successor: “You will have my full support from the backbenches.”