Aylin Bayhan

Dolce & Gabbana stretch-denim patchwork shirt, £1,500

Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus polyester asymmetric blazer, £1,065

Bode Souvenir merino wool twill jacket, £2,123, mrporter.com

BasShu cotton quilt, £225, farfetch.com

Bitossi ceramic lamps by Ettore Sottsass, £7,109 for a pair,
1stdibs.com

Etro leather shoes, £585

Bottega Veneta wool cutout sweater, £1,280, mrporter.com 

Ziggy Chen cattle-horn half-frame sunglasses, £734, farfetch.com

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza cotton shirt, £450, mrporter.com

JW Anderson recycled-polyester asymmetric bucket hat, £115, farfetch.com

Roche Bobois walnut console table by Raphael Navot, £2,810

Dario Alfonsi patchwork leather and teak Tripolina chair, £1,615, artemest.com

Children Of The Discordance cotton Tranch jeans, £854, farfetch.com

Alexander McQueen deconstructed wool intarsia cricket sweater, £890

Serapian eco-leather card holder, €165 

Doshi Levien glass and aluminium cabinet by BD, £11,785, 1stdibs.com

Readymade cotton Kermit toy, £370, farfetch.com

MSGM gabardine cargo trousers, £330

Dior calfskin low-top B27 sneakers, £850

Feng Chen Wang panelled denim jacket, £939, farfetch.com

