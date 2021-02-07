US states have pulled back from a record number of weekly new coronavirus cases for the second week in a row, according to a widely used database.

The weekend’s figures from the Covid Tracking Project showed 114,000 cases were reported on Saturday, down from 131,000 on Friday.

There were 84,233 patients in hospital with Covid-19 on Saturday, 2,140 fewer than recorded on the previous day, CTP reported.

That figure is about 45,000 fewer from the peak in early January, but still three times as many as before the most recent surge in new cases.

The number of new daily cases is declining in all regions of the US, with Midwest states showing the sharpest reduction, the CTP said. Seven-day average cases are down nearly 50 per cent since their peak on January 12.

Only a quarter of the average new cases per capita in the Midwest have been reported, compared with the peak in late November 2020.

There were 2,983 deaths reported on Saturday, following 3,543 fatalities announced on Friday, CTP reported.

Only New York and Arizona have more than 400 people per million residents hospitalised with Covid-19. A month ago, 19 states exceeded that level.