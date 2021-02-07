Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
US states pull back from weekly records for new cases
US states have pulled back from a record number of weekly new coronavirus cases for the second week in a row, according to a widely used database.
The weekend’s figures from the Covid Tracking Project showed 114,000 cases were reported on Saturday, down from 131,000 on Friday.
There were 84,233 patients in hospital with Covid-19 on Saturday, 2,140 fewer than recorded on the previous day, CTP reported.
That figure is about 45,000 fewer from the peak in early January, but still three times as many as before the most recent surge in new cases.
The number of new daily cases is declining in all regions of the US, with Midwest states showing the sharpest reduction, the CTP said. Seven-day average cases are down nearly 50 per cent since their peak on January 12.
Only a quarter of the average new cases per capita in the Midwest have been reported, compared with the peak in late November 2020.
There were 2,983 deaths reported on Saturday, following 3,543 fatalities announced on Friday, CTP reported.
Only New York and Arizona have more than 400 people per million residents hospitalised with Covid-19. A month ago, 19 states exceeded that level.
Pandemic is top economic priority, says IMF
George Russell in Hong Kong
Defeating the coronavirus pandemic is the world's number one economic priority, a senior IMF official said at the weekend.
While the global economy has started to climb back from the crisis, the recent resurgence in infections and spread of new variants is delaying a recovery, according to Antoinette Sayeh, the fund's deputy managing director.
“It is also a powerful reminder that we cannot achieve a sustainable recovery anywhere unless we defeat the pandemic everywhere," she told the annual Warwick Economics Summit, a student-run international forum hosted by the UK's University of Warwick.
Sayeh said the IMF had approved more than $105bn in financing for 85 countries since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We expanded concessional financing for low-income countries and provided immediate debt relief to 29 of the poorest, most vulnerable ones,” she said.
Earlier this month, the fund forecast global growth at 5.5 per cent in 2021, but Sayeh said that was subject to the progress of the pandemic.
“[Our forecast] reflects the positive effects of vaccinations in some countries, adaptation to containment measures, and continued policy support,” she told the meeting.
“But just to be clear, we are still only in February, and there is tremendous uncertainty around this forecast — especially considering that we ended 2020 with a contraction of 3.5 per cent,” she added.
“Our immediate priority must be to bring the health crisis under control.”
Cardiac arrest more often fatal in Covid-19 cases
George Russell in Hong Kong
Sudden cardiac arrest is fatal more often in patients with Covid-19, a Swedish study shows.
The research covered all 3,026 cases of sudden cardiac arrest reported to the Swedish Registry for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation from January 1 to July 2020, a period that covered both before and during the pandemic.
The 30-day survival rate was 4.7 per cent for patients with Covid-19, 9.8 per cent for patients without Covid-19 and 7.6 per cent in the pre-pandemic period.
A team led by Pedram Sultanian of the University of Gothenburg published its findings in the European Heart Journal.
NZ records positive case after quarantine
George Russell in Hong Kong
New Zealand has reported a case who tested positive for coronavirus after 14 days of quarantine and five days of self-isolation, despite returning three previous negative tests.
The Ministry of Health said the person had been a guest at the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland and has been isolating at home in Hamilton since January 30.
“The case reinforces the importance of the self-isolation and repeat testing strategy we have adopted around people leaving managed isolation at the Pullman,” a ministry spokesman said.
“Based on our current assessment of the circumstances around this case, we consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed,” the spokesman added.
News you might have missed …
Across low and middle-income countries, a median average of 70 per cent of those surveyed reported a drop in income in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, while 30 per cent reported a loss of employment and 45 per cent said they had missed or reduced meals, according to a study by US universities.
The UK government has set a target for vaccinating all people aged over 50 by early May, when local government elections will go ahead as planned, ministers confirmed as several indicators showed Covid-19 infections have continued to decline across the UK with new cases falling by 2 per cent to 5 per cent per day.
Joe Biden, US president, defended his plans for a $1.9tn fiscal stimulus package after data showed the economy creating a paltry 49,000 jobs last month as it struggled through the latest surge of coronavirus infections. He said the “biggest risk” on fiscal policy was not if the US government went “too big” but rather “too small”.
The UK’s plan to tighten its borders against Covid-19 by ordering people to declare why they are leaving the country faces fresh uncertainty after airline staff warned they were not in a position to judge whether a trip was essential and the passenger should be allowed to travel or if they should be denied boarding.
Customers are served at the doorway of a Vodafone Group store in Dublin
Shares in Vodafone rose more than 4 per cent on release of its third-quarter figures. The telecoms company returned to service revenue growth after two quarters of pandemic-induced declines, buoyed by improvements in Germany, its biggest market. The group said lockdowns had prompted greater reliance on its networks.
Blackstone and Global Infrastructure Partners have issued a £3.5bn bid for UK-listed private jet services company Signature Aviation. The company offers ground handling, refuelling and other support. Private jet operators have been able to withstand the impact of the pandemic better than their commercial rivals.
Video gaming specialists Frontier Developments revenue rose 15 per cent despite no new titles. Operating margin rose to 19 per cent, up five percentage points, but collaborative working challenges during lockdowns caused management to push back the PlayStation and Xbox releases of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey to 2022.
Beazley said that it was reviewing disaster scenarios after $340m of Covid-19 claims pushed the London-listed insurer to a $50m full-year loss. Chief executive Andrew Horton said that “despite the volume of information, data and predictive analytics at our fingertips, we didn’t foresee the events of this year”.
